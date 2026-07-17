Women cash transfer schemes: Bigger budgets, but are outcomes also better?

Women-centric cash transfer programmes have become one of the largest welfare commitments undertaken by Indian states. What began with a handful of schemes has now expanded to more than 15 states, covering nearly 120 million women and involving an estimated annual expenditure of nearly ₹1.7 trillion.

But while these programmes share a common objective -- providing direct income support to women -- they differ sharply in benefit amounts, eligibility, coverage and fiscal burden. A recent working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), 'Unconditional women cash transfer programmes in India: Evidence from Maharashtra and Odisha', offers evidence on the impact of two such schemes. It also raises a larger policy question: as states spend thousands of crores every year, which model delivers better outcomes?

States are adopting different models

The EAC-PM paper shows there is no single template for women-centric cash transfers.

Monthly benefits range from ₹3,000 under West Bengal's Lakshmir Bhandar for eligible SC/ST women to ₹2,500 in Delhi and Jharkhand, ₹2,100 in Haryana, ₹2,000 in Karnataka, ₹1,500 in Maharashtra, ₹1,250 in Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and ₹1,000 in Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. Odisha's Subhadra Yojana provides ₹10,000 annually in two instalments, equivalent to about ₹833 a month.

The schemes also differ in who qualifies. Some target only women from low-income households, while others include age limits, income ceilings or exclusion criteria based on government employment or tax status. Consequently, the number of beneficiaries varies from less than 2 million in some states to more than 20 million in others, significantly affecting overall spending.

Budget allocations reveal another layer of variation. According to the paper, West Bengal has committed the highest annual allocation for its scheme at ₹36,000 crore, followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra. However, these large outlays reflect not only higher benefits but also wider coverage. When measured as a share of revenue expenditure and revenue receipts, West Bengal again records the highest fiscal commitment, with Jharkhand and Karnataka also devoting a significant share of their budgets to these programmes.

This suggests unconditional cash transfers are no longer marginal welfare initiatives. In several states, they have become one of the largest recurring social sector expenditures.

What does the evidence say?

The EAC-PM paper evaluates Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Odisha's Subhadra Yojana using anonymised bank transaction data instead of household surveys.

In Maharashtra, the scheme increased beneficiaries' average month-end bank balances by about ₹6,884, an increase of roughly 84 per cent over pre-policy levels. Monthly spending rose by around ₹1,349, or 46 per cent, suggesting women used part of the transfer for consumption while retaining a substantial portion as savings. The estimated marginal propensity to consume was around 0.90, indicating that most -- but not all -- of the transfer was spent.

Odisha reported similar results. The study estimates a 46 per cent increase in month-end balances, equivalent to around ₹6,887 per beneficiary account, while spending increased by around 28 per cent, or ₹1,920. The findings suggest that beneficiaries simultaneously strengthened savings and met immediate household expenditure needs.

Who benefits the most?

The report finds that outcomes vary across demographic groups.

In Odisha, beneficiaries aged 45-59 years recorded the largest gains in account balances—around ₹8,935—while younger women showed stronger increases in spending, indicating they used a larger share of the transfers for current household needs.

Education also mattered. Less-educated women experienced the greatest improvements in both savings and spending. In Maharashtra, monthly spending increased by about ₹899 among illiterate beneficiaries, ₹1,430 among women educated below matriculation and ₹1,489 among matriculates, suggesting that financially constrained households responded the most to the transfers.

The Odisha findings point in the same direction, with illiterate and under-matriculate beneficiaries recording the largest improvements in account balances.

Beyond income support

The study also finds that the schemes influenced financial behaviour.

In Maharashtra, ATM withdrawals continued to be used largely for routine household expenses, with education's share of ATM spending rising from 18 per cent to 24 per cent after the scheme. UPI transactions showed greater changes: lifestyle-related spending increased from 37 per cent to 42 per cent, while medical spending rose from 8 per cent to 10 per cent, suggesting beneficiaries used digital payments for a wider range of purchases.

The paper also identifies household spillover effects, arguing that cash transfers to women can influence the savings, spending and financial behaviour of other family members through shared household resources.

Does more spending guarantee better outcomes?

Experts say the answer is no.

Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO of PayNearby and programme director of Digital Naari, said, "The value of a scheme should not be judged only by the size of the transfer. Consistency, accurate targeting and a reliable DBT ecosystem often matter more."

"Even a modest transfer can have a meaningful impact when women receive it on time, can access it easily and use it without depending on someone else," she told Business Standard.

According to Dasgupta, a scheme becomes more impactful when it strengthens both economic security and financial inclusion. She said trusted women-led community networks help beneficiaries access banking services and convert financial access into meaningful inclusion.

Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India, told Business Standard that the benefits of cash transfers extend beyond household income.

"The impact of these transfers has to be measured in a multi-dimensional manner, with a baseline of identified parameters being created and outcomes measured over 3-, 5- and 10-year periods through the creation of a panel for these households across states," Banerjee said.

What comes next?

The EAC-PM paper argues that the next phase of women-centric welfare should move towards a "cash-plus" approach, combining direct transfers with improvements in nutrition, education, health, livelihoods and financial empowerment.

"Along with a strong DBT framework, governments should invest in assisted financial access through women-led community networks, financial literacy and access to savings, insurance and credit," Dasgupta said.

She added, "Combining cash support with these enablers can create lasting economic participation, while ensuring that public spending delivers sustained impact."

As states continue expanding these programmes, the debate is shifting. The question is no longer whether governments should transfer cash directly to women, but whether future schemes should be judged by the size of the payout or by their ability to improve long-term financial resilience, human capital and women's economic participation.