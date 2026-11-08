Women hold 2/3rd of Mudra accounts, get only 43% of fund disbursed

Women held 370.7 million of the 553.9 million Mudra accounts as of October 31, 2025, accounting for 67 per cent of the total, according to data published in the statistics ministry’s Women and Men in India 2025 report earlier this year. However, the ₹15.40 trillion disbursed to women is just 43 per cent of the overall ₹36.18 trillion disbursal.

The difference is also seen in the average loan amount disbursed per account. Women received an average of ₹41,539 per account, against ₹1.13 lakh for other borrowers — nearly 2.7 times as much.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in collaboration with UN Women organised a national conference on the report’s findings. The conference underscored the need to turn gender-disaggregated data into policy insights for inclusive development and gender equality.

The disparity extends across most states and Union Territories (UTs). Women held a majority of Mudra accounts in 23 of the 36 states and UTs, but accounted for a majority of the amount disbursed in only five: Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Puducherry.

Among the 24 states and UTs with at least 10 million Mudra accounts, Odisha and Bihar had the highest share of disbursals to women: 57.6 per cent and 57.2 per cent, respectively. At the other end were Himachal Pradesh (12.1 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (18.1 per cent) and Delhi (20.7 per cent). New Delhi presents a particularly sharp contrast: Women held 58 per cent of Mudra accounts in the national capital but received only about a fifth of the amount disbursed.

Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra together accounted for 53 per cent of the total amount disbursed to women under the scheme.