Women-owned businesses employ more women: ASUSE 2025 data released by NSO

Across the country’s 46 million-plus cities, the pattern is evident. In Surat, women own 43 per cent of proprietary businesses and make up 41 per cent of the workforce. In Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Pune, the two figures again move closely together, in the high thirties. At the other end, Srinagar has among the fewest women business owners — under 10 per cent — and, correspondingly, one of the lowest shares of women workers, at barely 10 per cent. Varanasi, Patna, and Delhi cluster in the same low corner on both counts.

A woman’s chance of holding an informal-sector job in a city tracks almost one-to-one with her chances of owning the business next door. Data also shows that Delhi has the third most productive informal economy in the country, with each worker generating about ₹2.65 lakh of value a year, well above the national average. Yet women make up just 13.5 per cent of its workforce, among the lowest shares anywhere. Similarly, Greater Hyderabad has the country’s second most productive informal workforce, but women account for only 19.82 per cent of its workforce. Srinagar, at nearly ₹2.5 lakh per worker, has the lowest share of women workers of all. By contrast, Greater Visakhapatnam produces noticeably less value per worker than Delhi — around ₹1.8 lakh — but women account for 42.5 per cent of its workforce, the highest share in the survey.

Data further reveals that informal economies built around trade are the ones that leave women out. Among the eight most trade-dependent cities in the survey, women make up less than 20 per cent of the workforce on average. Among those eight, the figure rises to more than 34 per cent. Srinagar, where trade accounts for 57 per cent of all establishments — the highest share of any city — also has the lowest share of women in its workforce. Kanpur, Delhi, Kota, and Lucknow — all trade-heavy — follow closely behind, each with women accounting for less than a fifth of the workforce.

Cities where women thrive lean the other way, towards manufacturing and services. Against the national average of 26 per cent women in the informal workforce, the standouts are 10 to 15 percentage points higher. Surat, India’s most manufacturing-intensive informal economy, with manufacturing accounting for 43 per cent of establishments, is also among the most female, with women filling 41 per cent of all jobs. In Greater Visakhapatnam, where services account for 54 per cent of the informal economy and trade 22 per cent, women make up 42.5 per cent of the workforce, the highest share in the country.