Work demand under VB G RAM G stages smart recovery in August after July dip

After dropping by almost 40 per cent in July, work demand under the newly launched VB G RAM G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen)), which replaced MGNREGA from July 1 across India, staged a smart recovery, rising by almost 4.4 per cent to 12.4 million households in August 2026 compared with the same period last year under MGNREGA.

The rise in work demand came even as sowing activities continued in full flow in several parts of the country despite a dip in active monsoon conditions, as the distribution was fairly widespread.