World Bank raises India FY27 growth forecast to 6.6% amid headwinds

The World Bank on Wednesday upgraded India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for FY2026-27 by 30 basis points to 6.6 per cent compared to its October 2025 forecast, backed by robust domestic activity, even as it said inflation could inch up due to high energy prices.

India’s growth, however, is expected to decelerate from 7.6 per cent in FY2026, reflecting headwinds from the West Asia conflict, with many forecasters revising their projections to a range between 5.9 and 6.7 per cent, the World Bank report noted.

On inflation, the report said that strong demand, normalising food prices and higher energy prices are expected to push inflation up in FY2026-27.

“South Asia continues to be the fastest-growing EMDE region. This outperformance is entirely due to India,” the Bank said in its South Asia update for April 2026.

The report said that even though the reduction in GST rates is expected to support consumer demand in the first half of FY27, elevated global energy prices could put upward pressure on prices and constrain households' disposable income.

“Government consumption growth is expected to soften to offset higher subsidy outlays for cooking fuel and fertilisers. Investment growth is likely to moderate amid elevated uncertainty and rising input costs,” the World Bank report said.

The World Bank’s FY27 growth projection is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s GDP growth forecast of 6.9 per cent.

The World Bank noted that while India’s fiscal deficit had been declining in recent years, this trend is expected to stall or reverse as a result of increased subsidy outlays aimed at limiting inflation passthrough to consumers.

The government had recently announced a reduction in additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and a full customs duty exemption on critical petrochemical products in response to the continuing conflict in West Asia. Sources in the government have indicated that measures across sectors are underway to help the economy manage the impact of the West Asia crisis.

The pace of GDP growth is expected to slow in FY27 compared to 7.6 per cent in FY2026 due to headwinds from the West Asia conflict.

While noting India’s free trade agreements (FTAs) with the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Bank also said that exports will be affected by slower growth in major trading partners.

It added, however, that India’s new FTAs are doubling the scope for international market access for domestic firms from one-sixth to one-third of global GDP, exceeding the global market access of emerging markets such as Brazil, China and Türkiye.

On the impact of artificial intelligence, the World Bank report highlighted that Indian firms supplying to foreign buyers with incentives for high AI adoption experience downstream employment and adoption effects.

The World Bank said that India could achieve the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047 if it completes structural reforms. “If countries in the region were to complete structural reforms that added the equivalent of South Asia’s recent forecast errors (+0.8 percentage points) on top of recent growth performance, it would significantly bring forward the date they would be expected to reach high-income status,” the report said.

The report said that South Asia’s economic growth is expected to slow to 6.3 per cent in 2026 — revised upwards by 50 basis points — amid dislocations in global energy markets.

The World Bank also highlighted India’s electronics sector as an example of how coordinated policies can drive integration into global supply chains, attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and nurture domestic manufacturers.