Wholesale inflation rises to 12.29% in October as fuel, power prices surge

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation accelerated to 12.29 per cent in October 2026 from 11.39 per cent in September, led by higher prices across fuel and power, primary articles and manufactured products, government data showed on Monday.

The all-commodities WPI stood at 113.3 in October, against 112.5 in September, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Inflation in the fuel and power category rose sharply to 32.84 per cent in October from 25.85 per cent in the previous month. Primary articles recorded inflation of 9.24 per cent, up from 8.67 per cent in September.

Inflation in manufactured products, however, moderated to 9.54 per cent from 9.76 per cent a month earlier. The respective indices for primary articles, fuel and power, and manufactured products stood at 120.6, 115.7 and 110.2 in October.

The government identified mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food products, non-food articles, textiles, and rubber and plastic products among the major drivers of wholesale inflation during the month.

Food inflation eases marginally

Inflation in the WPI Food Index eased marginally to 8.58 per cent in October from 8.66 per cent in September.

The Food Index, which combines food articles under primary articles and manufactured food products, carries a weight of about 25 per cent in the WPI.

On a cumulative basis, WPI inflation for all commodities stood at 10.14 per cent during April-October 2026-27. Primary articles recorded cumulative inflation of 7.15 per cent, while fuel and power inflation stood at 26.37 per cent and manufactured products at 8.37 per cent during the period.

The final WPI inflation rate for August 2026 remained unchanged at 9.92 per cent, with the final index also unchanged at 110.8. The provisional October WPI was compiled with a weighted response rate of 81.1 per cent.

Output PPI rises in October

The government also released the provisional Output Producer Price Index (PPI), with the all-commodities index rising to 113.3 in October from 112.5 in September.

The Output PPI for agriculture, forestry and fishing stood at 119.1, mining and quarrying at 130.7, manufactured products at 111.7, and electricity at 96.5 in October.

The final Output PPI for August was revised to 110.7 from the provisional estimate of 110.8.

The provisional trial Input Producer Price Index for the manufacturing sector stood at 108.2 in October. The final index for August was revised to 105.1 from the provisional reading of 104.2.

The WPI, Output PPI and trial Input PPI data for November 2026 are scheduled to be released on December 14.