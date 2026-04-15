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Home / Economy / News / WPI inflation rises to 38-month high of 3.88% in March on fuel, inputs

WPI inflation rises to 38-month high of 3.88% in March on fuel, inputs

Wholesale inflation surged to a 38-month high in March, driven by fuel, primary goods, and manufactured products, with analysts expecting further upward pressure

Inflation, economy, fruits

Inflation in manufactured products — which carry a weight of over 64 per cent in the index — climbed to a 40-month high of 3.39 per cent in March from 2.92 per cent in February.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:00 PM IST

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India’s factory-gate inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), rose to a 38-month high of 3.88 per cent in March from 2.13 per cent in February, primarily led by an increase in prices of crude petroleum, natural gas, and manufactured products, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. 
Although the March uptick was broad-based across major groups, the sharpest increase was recorded in the primary goods segment. Inflation in the segment rose to a 14-month high of 6.36 per cent in March, with prices last recording a higher increase in October 2024 at 8.26 per cent. 
 
Notably, the fuel and power segment recorded the highest month-on-month change at 4.13 per cent in March. The segment moved from a deflation of -3.78 per cent in February to an inflation of 1.05 per cent in March, driven by the West Asia crisis.
This marks the first positive print after 11 months of deflation and is the highest level in 20 months, since July 2024, when it stood at 1.72 per cent. 
Inflation in manufactured products — which carry a weight of over 64 per cent in the index — climbed to a 40-month high of 3.39 per cent in March from 2.92 per cent in February. 

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According to Rahul Agrawal, senior economist at ICRA, core WPI hardened to a 41-month high of 3.7 per cent in March from 3.3 per cent in the preceding month. “On a sequential basis, the core index hardened by 0.7 per cent in March 2026, in line with the average for the previous three months,” he added. 
Data further revealed that inflation in primary food articles moderated to 1.9 per cent in March, from 2.19 per cent in February. This was supported by disinflation in paddy (0.15 per cent), vegetables (1.45 per cent), fruits (2.11 per cent), and milk (2.62 per cent) during the month, along with rising deflation in cereals (-2.51 per cent), wheat (-4.60 per cent), potato (-27.94 per cent), and onion (-42.11 per cent). 
This comes after retail inflation, under the new 2024 base year series, rose to 3.4 per cent in March from 3.21 per cent in the previous month, driven by an uptick in food and fuel prices. 
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, expects the WPI inflation trajectory to be more indicative of the West Asia war effects than the CPI, as a lot of buffering is done on the latter, especially on the fuel side. 
“The rising trend in WPI is on expected lines and would tend to climb in the coming months due to both base effects as well as price increases in different segments,” he said, adding that the agency expects the WPI inflation rate to be in the region of 5 per cent in 2026-27 (FY26), given the present tendencies combined with possibly some monsoon deficiencies, which can push up prices of food products. 
Looking ahead, ICRA expects the adverse impact of the surge in global energy prices, along with elevated shipping, freight, and input prices, to continue to weigh on the landed cost of imports. ICRA expects WPI inflation to rise further to approximately 4.8 per cent in April 2026 and to average approximately 3.5 per cent in FY27.

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Topics : WPI inflation Inflation data Fuel prices ICRA

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

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