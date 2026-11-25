Global packaging major Ball Corporation will set up an aluminium beverage can manufacturing facility in Meerut, western Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of more than ₹2,900 crore.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the new manufacturing facility at Meerut’s Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC).

Highlighting the sustained flow of investments into Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said the foundation stone for a new CNH Industrial plant involving an investment of over ₹1,200 crore had been laid a few days ago. Discussions had also been held two days earlier with Taiwan’s Creative Sensor over a proposed investment of more than ₹1,100 crore.

The Ball Corporation project, he said, reflected growing global investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting Meerut’s industrial transformation, the chief minister said the project would serve as an anchor unit for the region, generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. It would also create new business opportunities for local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), packaging suppliers, logistics and transport companies, and recycling partners.

Adityanath said Meerut, globally recognised for its sports goods under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, was also witnessing the development of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University. Alongside sports goods and traditional industries, the city was emerging as a major centre for advanced manufacturing, he said.

He said the Namo Bharat rapid rail service, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Ganga Expressway, proximity to the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the 25,000-hectare Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, Noida International Airport at Jewar, and access to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors were providing Meerut with seamless multimodal connectivity.

These infrastructure developments were helping establish Meerut as a major hub for industry, investment and logistics, he said.

With India’s market for soft drinks, juices, energy drinks and ready-to-drink beverages expanding rapidly, Meerut’s location would allow Ball Corporation to operate closer to its customers and beverage-filling facilities, helping it expand its business across domestic and international markets, Adityanath said.

The state government is also seeking to attract global companies, advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities through dedicated townships for Singaporean, Japanese and Taiwanese companies in the YEIDA area.

In his address, Adityanath also outlined Uttar Pradesh’s economic and industrial progress since 2017.

He said the state, once classified among the ‘Bimaru’ states, had seen its budget, gross state domestic product (GSDP), per capita income and female labour force participation triple compared with 2017 levels.

He said Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a leading revenue-surplus state and was recording the highest capital expenditure among states, with annual capital expenditure exceeding ₹2 trillion. The state had also moved from being among the bottom five economies in the country to being among the three largest, he said.

Sharing industrial development figures, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had seen the establishment of only 14,000 factories in the nearly 70 years between Independence and 2017, averaging around 200 factories a year.

Had the same pace continued, only 1,700-1,800 factories would have been added over the past nine and a half years, he said.

However, improved law and order, better connectivity, modern infrastructure, dedicated industrial land banks and an industry-ready workforce had helped the state add more than 2,200 factories annually on average during this period, he said.

According to the chief minister, more than 21,000 new factories have been established over the past nine and a half years, taking the total number of factories in Uttar Pradesh to over 35,000.