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Home / Economy / Uttar Pradesh / News / Braj region to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi: UP CM Adityanath

Braj region to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister says Braj Bhoomi will get improved infrastructure and facilities for devotees while preserving its spiritual and cultural significance

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Our Bureau Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 11:20 PM IST

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the Braj region would be developed on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi.
 
Addressing devotees at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, Adityanath said that after the “grand development” of Ayodhya and Kashi, Braj Bhoomi would also be developed in line with public sentiment.
 
He said a grand complex would be built in the region, keeping in mind the spiritual and cultural significance of Braj Bhoomi.
 
The chief minister said residents of Ayodhya had never imagined that the city would see such large-scale development. Earlier, he said, Ayodhya lacked proper roads, electricity and water facilities. Today, nearly 100,000 devotees visit Ayodhya Dham every day, he said.
 
 
During festivals such as Ram Navami, Kartik month celebrations, the Sawan Jhula Mela and Deepotsav, the number of visitors rises to between five lakh and 50 lakh, he said, adding that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience.

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Adityanath said an international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki had been built in Ayodhya. Four-lane roads had been constructed from all directions to improve connectivity, and the railway line had been doubled. He said roads named Bhakti Path and Ram Path had also been built in Ayodhya.
 
He added that the “world’s grandest temple” of Lord Ram had been built in Ayodhya. “Those who do not like this are trying to defame Ayodhya,” he said.
 
The chief minister said devotees visiting Mathura-Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon and Govardhan would be provided all facilities. The government was making continuous efforts to ensure that no devotee faced inconvenience, that their faith was not hurt, and that they could visit, offer prayers and return with ease, he said.
 
Adityanath said lakhs of devotees were visiting Mathura-Vrindavan on Janmashtami to take part in various religious ceremonies and events. He said people were now connected with government facilities and were benefiting from new development projects.
 

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Topics : Yogi Adityanath Braj Ayodhya

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First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 11:16 PM IST