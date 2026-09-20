Fourth UP International Trade Show to showcase state's regional dishes

Traditional dishes from different regions of Uttar Pradesh will get an international platform at the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show, scheduled to begin in Noida next week.

The food court at the trade show will bring together traditional dishes from different districts and regions of the state, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of local flavours at one venue.

Under the theme ‘Taste of UP’, the food court will feature popular dishes from across the state. These will include Jain shikanji from Modinagar, khurchan from Khurja, Moradabadi dal and biscuit roti from Moradabad, Gurjari thali from Noida, galouti kebab, Tunday kebab and Lucknowi biryani from Lucknow, and Banarasi paan, tomato chaat and kulhad tea from Varanasi.

Other attractions will include dahi-jalebi and samosa chaat from Kanpur; petha, bedhai with aloo sabzi and dalmoth from Agra; peda from Mathura; tehri, lassi and chaat from Prayagraj; thekua from Gorakhpur; litti-chokha from Ballia; poha and balushahi from Jhansi; aloo tikki and seekh kebab from Bareilly; rewri and gajak from Meerut; gujiya and sweets made with desi ghee from Ayodhya; mattha ke aloo from Etawah; and gajak and sugarcane-based products from Muzaffarnagar.

Officials of the industrial development department said ‘UP ki Khau Gali’ would also be a major attraction at this year’s trade show.

It will showcase cuisines associated with Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Awadh, Jaunpur, Lakhimpur, Aligarh, Agra, Moradabad, Khurja, Noida, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Ballia, Gorakhpur and Ghazipur, among other regions.

Officials said the initiative was aimed at showcasing the state’s diverse culinary traditions on a larger platform while also giving wider recognition to local products and businesses associated with them.

The food court will also have a special stall of the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission. It will showcase dishes prepared in rural areas and provide livelihood groups with an opportunity to present their products before a wider audience.

Stalls of several popular food brands will also be set up at the food court. These will include Domino’s, Wow! Momo, Subway, Wow! China, Keventers, Chaayos, Taco Bell, KFC, Bikanervala, Coca-Cola, Burger King, Seasons Cafe, Dosa Kitchen, Between the Bread, Barista Coffee, Fat Roll and a fruit juice bar.