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Shah, Yogi to inaugurate UP International Trade Show in Noida today

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the five-day trade show

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo:PTI)

Our Bureau Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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The fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show, aimed at taking products from the state to global markets, will be inaugurated on Friday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
 
Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the five-day trade show.
 
Officials of the industrial development department said the UP International Trade Show 2026 (UPITS 2026), to be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, would feature wider international participation, greater sectoral diversity and stronger business linkages this year.
 
More than 2,400 exhibitors, over 150,000 business-to-business (B2B) buyers and visitors, more than 450,000 general visitors, and over 550 international buyers from 85 countries are expected to participate in UPITS 2026.
 
 
Uttar Pradesh micro, small and medium enterprises minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector was the backbone of the state’s economy. Uttar Pradesh has more than 9.6 million MSME units, he said.

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UPITS would help local enterprises expand market access while creating new opportunities for investment, business expansion and employment, Chaudhary said.
 
He said the international profile of UPITS 2026 would be broader this year. Six partner countries — Austria, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Belarus and Vietnam — will participate in the fourth edition. Their participation is expected to create more opportunities for trade partnerships, technological collaboration, sourcing, investment and access to new markets.
 
Chaudhary said international buyer participation had already been increasing ahead of the event. Registrations have so far been received from overseas buyers from 72 countries.
 
Through the Federation of Indian Export Organisations’ (FIEO’s) Hosted Buyer Programme, buyers, importers, distributors, retailers, sourcing agents, procurement heads, trade associations and business enterprises are being connected with the event. B2B matchmaking, networking and business sessions will allow buyers and exhibitors to engage directly.
 
UPITS 2026 will showcase the diversity of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, agricultural, handicraft and services sectors.
 
The sectors represented will include agriculture and allied activities; automobiles, electric vehicles and auto components; aviation; defence; electronics and e-commerce; information technology and smart-city solutions; films and entertainment; fisheries; animal husbandry and dairy; food processing and fast-moving consumer goods; horticulture; handloom, handicrafts and textiles; health, wellness, Ayush, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment; infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing and real estate; leather; tourism and hospitality; sports; toys; renewable energy; power; mining; logistics and warehousing; retail; financial services; education and skilling; packaging and printing; and water, sanitation and wastewater management.
 
UPITS 2026 will also give prominence to Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and culinary identity. Alongside the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative, the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ concept will receive special focus this year.
 
Under the initiative, traditional recipes, local dishes and the culinary heritage of different districts of Uttar Pradesh will be showcased to domestic and international audiences. 

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Topics : Amit Shah Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 8:35 AM IST