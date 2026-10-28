UP emerging as major hub for investment, innovation, industry: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation, and industry.

He also apprised people of the changes the state has witnessed since 2017 through his social media account on 'X'.

Targeting the previous government, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, UP had neither a clear vision nor a concrete action plan to attract global investment. However, the double-engine government changed this situation.

"Under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, a new work culture for investment and industrial development was developed in the state with the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform." The Chief Minister said, "With better law and order, transparent policies and an investment-friendly environment, UP is now emerging as a major hub for investment, innovation and industry.

"To take this growing global confidence to new heights, today's meeting with the Singapore delegation will discuss new investment opportunities in UP, accelerating ongoing projects and translating investments into reality to commence production." Adityanath is scheduled to meet with a high-level Singapore delegation in Uttar Pradesh to expand economic cooperation and accelerate investments in the state.

The meeting will primarily focus on translating proposals into action, with key discussions centering on data centres, logistics hubs, renewable energy, and urban infrastructure.

He assured people of the state, "With the resolve that every investment will lead to a new industry, every industry will generate new employment and every job will bring prosperity to families, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.