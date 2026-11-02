UP eyes investments from Asian economies to achieve $1 trillion goal

Aiming to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has set its eyes on leading Asian economies to funnel big ticket foreign investment.

The countries on the state’s radar include Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. A shared cultural milieu and geographical proximity with these countries is acting as a catalyst to the investment roadmap.

To attract investment in advanced electronics, data centres, and semiconductors from these Asian giants, UP has proposed to develop country specific industrial enclaves and townships for Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

The proposed enclaves would span 500 acres each in the vicinity of the Narendra Modi International Airport, formerly Noida International Airport.

These infrastructure projects, to be facilitated by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, are likely to entail an investment of over ₹3,000 crore.

Recently, a Singaporean business delegation met state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to discuss investment opportunities in logistics, semiconductors, data centres, green energy, urban planning, and hospitality.

During Yogi’s Singapore visit in February 2026, the UP government had netted investment agreements worth ₹60,000 crore.

“The state’s policy framework including the Foreign Direct Investment Policy is attracting global investors,” said Suresh Khanna, the state minister of finance and parliamentary affairs.

He said the government has offered incentives worth over ₹70,000 crore to entrepreneurs, so far.

The state is actively engaged with the investors of Japan, Germany, and Taiwan as well.

Recently, Japanese and German delegations visited UP to explore investment potential.

A 200-strong Japanese business delegation from Yamanashi prefecture had visited the state. Japan has identified green hydrogen, human resource development, and tourism as areas of collaboration.

Besides, a high-level state delegation visited Taipei, Taiwan to explore investment opportunities.

Currently, UP has an industrial land inventory of over 75,000 acres, while 27 integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters are being developed.

The state’s extensive expressway network and connectivity with the East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor position UP as an upcoming hub for manufacturing, warehousing, and freight transportation.

Meanwhile, the government is gearing up for a Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 in December to launch projects worth ₹8 trillion pertaining to domestic and global investors.