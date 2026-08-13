UP govt fast-tracks expressway expansion with ₹15,400 crore allocation

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ~15,400 crore for multiple expressway projects, majority of which shall be utilised on land acquisition for these mega projects crisscrossing the eastern and western districts of the landlocked state.

In the Uttar Pradesh supplementary budget 2026-27, which was recently tabled in the state assembly, the Yogi Adityanath government has granted ~6,500 crore for land acquisition for construction of the proposed Vindhya Expressway -- connecting 594-kilometre Ganga Expressway to Sonbhadra via Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Chandauli districts.

Similarly, ~5,700 crore have been earmarked for land acquisition pertaining to the extension of Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway. India’s longest greenfield expressway, Ganga Expressway, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2026. Developed by Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the expressway costed over ~36,000 crore to the exchequer.

Currently, the six-lane Ganga Expressway connects 12 districts -- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

UPEIDA floated competitive bidding, and subsequently awarded different packages of the Expressway to winning bidders, which included Adani Enterprises.

Meanwhile, ~250 crore was also allocated in the budget for the Noida International Airport-Ganga Expressway Greenfield Expressway via Bulandshahr; ~400 crore for the Agra-Lucknow Expressway to Ganga Expressway (Hardoi via Farrukhabad) Greenfield Expressway Project; and ~80 crore for Vindhya Expressway.

~ 2,300 crore has been allocated for land acquisition for the Purvanchal Link Spur connecting Sonbhadra to Chandauli and Ghazipur districts along the Vindhya Expressway.

The UP government has also proposed ~80 crore for civil works related to the Meerut-Haridwar Ganga Expressway extension; ~80 crore for the Vindhya Expressway Purvanchal Link Spur; and ~100 crore for the Chilla Regulator (Delhi)-Noida Elevated Flyover.

The Supplementary Budget allocated ~1,500 crore for the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission to boost industrialisation in the state. The budget also sets aside ~1,303 crore for implementing the FDI and Fortune-500 Companies Investment Promotion Policy 2023 and ~495 crore for the Bharat Industrial Development Scheme.