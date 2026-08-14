UP Industrial Land and Revenue Frameworks: Land use, land banks

FRAMEWORK AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official status Not a single notified policy Principal legal framework Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, as amended, and related rules and government orders Principal administrative bodies Revenue Department, Board of Revenue, Industrial Development Authorities and Invest UP Main industrial mechanism Identification, acquisition, pooling, development and allotment of land for investment projects Land-use provision Declaration of agricultural land for non-agricultural use under Section 80 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code Digital land-record system UP Bhulekh and real-time khatauni Mapping system Digitisation and geo-referencing of cadastral maps through the Board of Revenue Investor land portal Invest UP Land Bank Land-pooling framework Government orders for Industrial Development Authorities to expand industrial land banks Principal beneficiaries Industrial investors, infrastructure developers, landowners and government development authorities Direct financial incentive No common subsidy under this umbrella framework Current status Multiple legal and administrative instruments remain operative; requirements vary by land category, location and project

What are Uttar Pradesh’s land and revenue frameworks?

Uttar Pradesh ’s land and revenue frameworks comprise the laws, rules, government orders, digital systems and administrative procedures governing land records, land-use conversion, transfer, acquisition, pooling and allotment.

For an industrial investor, these frameworks determine questions such as:

Who owns a parcel of land

Whether its title and recorded area are clear

Whether it is classified for agricultural or non-agricultural use

Whether its use can be changed for industry

Whether government or development-authority land is available

Whether restrictions apply to its transfer

Which authority can allot, lease or approve the land

Whether the land is affected by litigation, acquisition or competing claims

The principal revenue-law mechanism relevant to industrial use is Section 80 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006. It deals with the declaration of land used for purposes not connected with agriculture. Invest UP maintains an official Land/Revenue page containing government orders on fees and action under Sections 80, 89, 98 and 101 of the code.

Why are these frameworks important for investors?

Land is frequently one of the most time-consuming parts of an industrial project. A company may identify a commercially attractive site but later encounter problems involving title, access, land use, fragmented ownership, recorded boundaries or statutory restrictions.

A reliable land framework makes land rights clear, reduces boundary disputes, and expands the supply of industrial plots. By streamlining government land allotment and land-use conversions, it cuts the time between project approval and construction while protecting both landowners and public authorities.

These systems facilitate land transactions and approvals, but they do not guarantee that a particular parcel is litigation-free, physically suitable or immediately available.

What are the main components?

Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code

The Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006 consolidates important provisions governing land rights, tenure, use and revenue administration in the state.

For industrial projects, Section 80 is particularly relevant where land recorded for agricultural use is proposed to be used for industry or another non-agricultural activity. A declaration under Section 80 changes the recognised use of the land for revenue purposes.

The process should not be confused with every other approval a project may require. A Section 80 declaration does not by itself replace:

Land-use approval under a development plan;

Building-plan approval;

Environmental clearance;

Pollution-control consent;

Factory approval;

Fire-safety approval;

Approval from an Industrial Development Authority;

Sector-specific licences.

The competent revenue and planning authorities must determine which approvals apply to the proposed location and project.

Government orders on industrial land use

Invest UP’s official Land/Revenue repository contains government orders dealing with fees under Section 80 and the action required under Sections 80, 89, 98 and 101 of the Revenue Code. These provisions can affect land-use declarations, transfers and restrictions involving particular categories of land or tenure.

The official documents reviewed do not support a universal claim that every industrial land-use application must be cleared within 15 days. The spreadsheet’s reference to “15-day online land clearances” should therefore not be used as a general entitlement without identifying the exact government order, service and starting point for the deadline.

Some official investment guidelines prescribe 15-day periods for particular approval or Letter of Comfort stages, but these do not establish a uniform 15-day deadline for all land and revenue matters.

Industrial land bank

Invest UP maintains an official Land Bank portal through which investors can examine land availability and investment locations. The portal functions as an information and facilitation tool rather than transferring ownership automatically.

Industrial land may be held or developed by bodies including:

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority

Noida Authority

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority

Other regional or sector-specific development authorities

Land-pooling mechanism

The state has issued a land-pooling framework for Industrial Development Authorities to expand the industrial land bank. Land pooling ordinarily involves landowners contributing land to a planned development scheme rather than the authority purchasing every parcel through conventional acquisition.

After development, participating landowners may receive a specified share of developed land or another benefit under the applicable scheme. The remaining area can be used for infrastructure, public facilities and allotment.

Invest UP records a government order on implementing land pooling in Industrial Development Authorities for increasing the industrial land bank.

The detailed return to landowners, eligibility, development deductions and timelines depend on the operative scheme of the concerned authority. They cannot be inferred from the general existence of the state framework.

Digital land records

UP Bhulekh is the official land-record computerisation platform operated under the Board of Revenue. It provides access to real-time khatauni records. A khatauni is a revenue record showing recorded holdings and rights relating to agricultural land.

Digital access can help an investor conduct an initial review of:

Recorded tenure holders

Plot or khasra numbers

Recorded area

Village and tehsil

Khatauni details

Mutation status reflected in the record

However, an online land record is not a substitute for legal title due diligence. Buyers should also examine registered documents, mutation orders, encumbrances, litigation, possession and the physical boundaries of the property.

Digitisation and geo-referencing of maps

The Board of Revenue is digitising and geo-referencing cadastral maps. Cadastral maps show land parcels and their recorded boundaries.

The official dashboard covered 108,903 revenue villages and 133,904 map sheets at the time reviewed. It reported that 95,751 villages and 117,594 map sheets had been geo-referenced, with work remaining for 2,200 villages and 2,755 map sheets. These are live government-dashboard figures and may change as the programme progresses.

Geo-referencing can improve the alignment of old revenue maps with modern coordinates. It may help authorities and investors identify overlaps, boundary discrepancies and infrastructure requirements. It does not, by itself, settle a legal dispute over ownership or possession.

Who can use these frameworks?

The frameworks are relevant to:

Companies seeking industrial land

Infrastructure and park developers

Micro, small and medium enterprises seeking government plots

Landowners participating in pooling or acquisition

Banks verifying property offered as security

Industrial Development Authorities

Revenue officials

Legal and technical advisers conducting due diligence

Eligibility for a particular parcel or procedure depends on its ownership, tenure, location, land-use classification and the rules of the responsible authority.

Is financial support available?

Financial support arises only where a separate sectoral or industrial policy grants it. For example, an eligible project may receive a land subsidy or stamp-duty exemption under an electronics, logistics, defence, data-centre or another notified policy.

The land and revenue framework performs a different function. It establishes how land is recorded, converted, assembled and allotted.

An investor should therefore separate land availability and legal approval, governed by land and revenue instruments and financial incentives, governed by the applicable sectoral policy and its government orders.

How can an investor identify and secure land?

The broad process may involve:

Identifying land through the Invest UP Land Bank or an Industrial Development Authority

Checking the plot’s ownership and availability

Reviewing the master plan and permitted land use

Examining UP Bhulekh records and cadastral maps

Conducting legal and physical due diligence

Applying under the authority’s allotment or auction procedure

Obtaining a provisional or final allotment

Executing the lease deed or conveyance

Obtaining a Section 80 declaration where applicable

Securing planning, building, environmental and sectoral approvals

Completing construction within the allotment timetable

Private land acquisition follows a different route. It may involve purchase agreements with individual landowners, title verification, registration, mutation and land-use approval.

No single statewide application covers every stage.

What should an investor verify?

Before acquiring or accepting allotment of land, an investor should examine:

Current ownership and title chain

Revenue records and mutations

Plot boundaries and physical possession

Encumbrances and mortgages

Court and revenue litigation

Access road and right of way

Agricultural or non-agricultural status

Master-plan land use

Transfer restrictions

Ceiling, tenancy or protected-category restrictions

Acquisition notifications

Environmental sensitivities

Utility availability

Lease conditions and construction deadlines

Implementation and progress

UP has established an official investor-facing land-bank portal, digitised real-time land records and undertaken large-scale cadastral-map scanning and geo-referencing.

The state has also issued a land-pooling framework for Industrial Development Authorities and maintains a repository of land and revenue government orders for investors. However, official sources reviewed do not provide a single consolidated dashboard.

How do the frameworks support UP’s industrial strategy?

Sectoral policies can attract investment only when suitable land is available. Revenue reforms, digital records, geo-referenced maps and land pooling therefore support the implementation of policies relating to manufacturing, logistics, data centres, defence, renewable energy and industrial parks.

The frameworks also seek to improve transparency by moving investors away from informal land searches towards official records and authority-managed inventories.

Their effectiveness depends on coordination among revenue officials, registration offices, planning authorities, development authorities and sectoral departments.

Key challenges and limitations

No single policy: The framework is distributed across a code, rules, government orders, authority procedures and digital portals.

Record-title distinction: Revenue records provide important evidence but do not conclusively replace title documents and legal due diligence.

Variation by authority: Allotment price, lease tenure, construction obligations and transfer rules differ among development authorities.

Multiple approvals: Revenue conversion does not replace planning, building or environmental approvals.

Legacy records: Historical maps, unrecorded possession and boundary discrepancies may remain even after digitisation.

Unverified clearance claim: A general 15-day land-clearance guarantee could not be established from the official material reviewed.

What businesses should keep in mind

Businesses should not refer to “Land/Revenue Policy & Land Frameworks” as the formal name of a notified Uttar Pradesh policy.

They should instead identify the exact legal or administrative instrument relevant to their project, such as:

Section 80 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code

A land-pooling government order

An Industrial Development Authority’s allotment rules

A sectoral policy granting a land subsidy

A specific land-bank listing

UP Bhulekh or cadastral-map records

Legal, technical and physical due diligence should be completed before land cost is incorporated into a project plan. Eligibility, land use and allotment remain subject to the Revenue Code, applicable rules, government orders, authority regulations, master plans and approval by the competent authorities.

FAQs

Is there a policy called the Uttar Pradesh Land/Revenue Policy, 2024?

No single notified policy with that title was identified. The expression groups together several land and revenue frameworks.

What is Section 80 of the Revenue Code?

It concerns the declaration of land for a use not connected with agriculture.

Can UP Bhulekh prove ownership conclusively?

It provides official revenue-record information, but legal title should be verified through registered documents, mutations, litigation checks and possession.

What is the Invest UP Land Bank?

It is an official investor-facilitation portal showing land availability and investment locations.

Does listing in the land bank guarantee immediate allotment?

No. Availability, price, land use, title, infrastructure and allotment conditions must be verified with the responsible authority.

What is land pooling?

It is a mechanism through which landowners contribute land for planned development and may receive a defined return under the applicable scheme.

Are all land approvals completed within 15 days?

A general statutory guarantee of 15 days for all land and revenue clearances could not be verified from the official documents reviewed.

Conclusion

Uttar Pradesh’s land and revenue framework is not one policy but a system of legal provisions, government orders, digital records, land-bank tools and development-authority procedures.

Its principal components include the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, Section 80 land-use declarations, industrial land banks, land pooling, UP Bhulekh and cadastral-map geo-referencing. Together, these mechanisms are intended to improve land availability and reduce uncertainty for investment projects.

Their practical effectiveness depends on accurate records, clear title, coordinated approvals and transparent allotment. Investors must examine the precise law, order and authority applicable to each parcel rather than relying on a generic land-policy description.

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