UP International Trade Show draws 4,400 MoUs, worth Rs 6,500 crore

The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show generated an estimated business potential of ₹15,500 crore, while 4,400 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), worth around ₹6,500 crore, were signed for setting up enterprises in the state.

Officials of the industrial development department said at the conclusion of the trade show on Tuesday that business activity had increased significantly compared with previous editions and the state’s One District, One Cuisine (ODOC) initiative had received a strong response.

The five-day event, held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart, provided greater international visibility to products from Uttar Pradesh, as well as to the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and exporters.

Officials said 4,400 MoUs with an estimated value of around ₹6,500 crore were signed during the event. Based on business enquiries received at the trade show, potential business worth around ₹15,500 crore is estimated to have been generated.

According to official data from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), a total of 41,500 business-to-business (B2B) and commercial meetings were recorded this year. Of these, 13,500 meetings took place in the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) area, while around 28,000 business interactions were recorded in the main exhibition area.

These meetings enabled domestic and overseas buyers to engage directly with entrepreneurs and manufacturers from the state and explore long-term business partnerships.

A total of 598,693 visitors and business buyers attended the trade show over five days. This included 174,990 domestic business buyers and 423,703 general visitors.

All major business indicators recorded strong growth compared with the previous year. The number of B2B meetings rose 31.12 per cent to 41,500 from 31,650 in 2025.

Meetings with overseas buyers in the RBSM area surged 123.1 per cent to 13,500 from 6,050, while meetings in the main exhibition area increased 9.38 per cent.

The number of MoUs signed rose 12.82 per cent to 4,400 from 3,900. The sharpest increase was recorded in the estimated value of MoUs, which jumped 142.54 per cent to ₹6,500 crore from ₹2,680 crore.

Business enquiries also increased 24 per cent, with potential business estimated at ₹15,500 crore compared with ₹12,500 crore in the previous edition.

Officials said the international footprint of the trade show was also significantly wider this year. While Russia was the sole partner country in the previous edition, six countries — Russia, Austria, Japan, Singapore, Belarus and Vietnam — participated as partner countries this year.