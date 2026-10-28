UP to begin work on key industrial projects ahead of Assembly elections

Work on several major industrial and infrastructure projects is set to begin in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. These include four new link expressways involving an estimated investment of ₹17,542.06 crore, a robotics park in Greater Noida, and global capability centres (GCCs) proposed by four major companies, including Havells and LG, in the National Capital Region.

The four link expressways will connect Farrukhabad, Jhansi and Jewar to the state’s expressway network and link the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway.

The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday approved the selection of developers for the four link expressway projects as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s expressway network.

The projects, to be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model, are expected to cost around ₹17,542.06 crore.

Briefing reporters on the Cabinet decisions, Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the projects would improve connectivity between western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh and make travel to Lucknow and the National Capital Region easier and safer.

The projects for which developer selection has been approved include Package-I and Package-II of the Farrukhabad Link Expressway; the link expressway connecting the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway; Package-I and Package-II of the Jhansi Link Expressway; and Package-I and Package-II of the Jewar Link Expressway.

According to Khanna, construction is targeted to be completed within around three years of the selection of the developers, followed by a five-year maintenance period.

The state government will bear the entire estimated cost of construction and maintenance, with no financial participation from the Centre. The four projects are estimated to generate around 76 million person-days of direct and indirect employment.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to establish the Platform for Robotics and AI Growth through Technology and Innovation (PRAGATI) Robotics Park in Greater Noida.

Spread over around 69.52 acres, the park will provide integrated facilities to robotics companies, technology start-ups, research institutions and industries.

Khanna said the project was aimed at promoting indigenous robotics manufacturing in the state, accelerating the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies, and creating an ecosystem conducive to investment and research in robotics.

Once fully developed, the project is estimated to generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute around ₹2,000 crore annually in gross value added (GVA) to the state’s economy.

The Greater Noida Authority will make an equity contribution of ₹21.1 crore towards the development of Zone-I of the robotics park. The state government will also provide an interest-free loan of ₹126.2 crore for 30 years.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved proposals to issue letters of comfort (LoCs) to four companies under the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre Policy, 2024. The four projects together involve a proposed investment of ₹1,709.84 crore.

The approved proposals are from Havells India Ltd, Ameriprise India LLP, MetLife Global Operations Support Center Pvt Ltd and LG Soft India Pvt Ltd.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the projects, to be set up in Gautam Buddha Nagar, were expected to strengthen the state’s GCC ecosystem and expand high-skilled business activities.

Havells India has proposed a GCC investment of ₹879 crore, Ameriprise India LLP ₹112.84 crore, MetLife Global Operations Support Center ₹84 crore, and LG Soft India ₹634 crore. All four projects will be located in Noida.