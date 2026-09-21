Uttar Pradesh Film Policy, 2023: Key features, subsidies, eligibility and implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Film Policy, 2023 Administrative department Information and Public Relations Department, UP Principal implementing mechanism Film Bandhu and the state’s film-shooting single-window system Principal beneficiaries Producers of eligible feature films, regional-language films, web films, web series and specified film-infrastructure projects Main production support Subsidy linked to production cost, language and the proportion of shooting completed in Uttar Pradesh Regional-language support Up to 50 per cent of eligible production cost for films in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri Hindi-film support Up to 25 per cent of eligible production cost Location-linked ceiling Up to Rs 1 crore where at least half of the shooting days are in Uttar Pradesh and up to Rs 2 crore where at least two-thirds are in the state Infrastructure support Capital subsidy for eligible film studios and laboratories Digital-production coverage Web films and web series are included, subject to policy conditions Current status Policy remains listed on the official Invest UP portal; implementation is linked with online shooting permissions and subsidy processing

What is the Uttar Pradesh Film Policy, 2023?

The Uttar Pradesh Film Policy, 2023, is both a production-incentive framework and a film-facilitation mechanism. It should not be confused with the separate public-private partnership project for the proposed Film City in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area.

The policy provides financial assistance and administrative facilitation to eligible producers who shoot films or digital audiovisual productions in Uttar Pradesh . It also seeks to support studios, laboratories and other parts of the film-production ecosystem.

Uttar Pradesh Film Policy coverage

The policy covers the following:

Hindi feature films

Films in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri

Films in other Indian languages, subject to the policy conditions

Web films

Web series

Film studios and laboratories

Employment of eligible artists, writers, singers and technicians from UP

Film shooting at approved locations within the state

Why was the policy introduced?

UP has a wide range of locations suitable for film and digital productions, including heritage buildings, religious centres, forests, rural landscapes, rivers, urban areas and historic towns. The state also has a large pool of actors, writers, singers, technicians and other creative workers.

The policy seeks to convert these advantages into production activity by reducing shooting-related costs and simplifying permissions. It also aims to encourage producers to employ local talent, use state locations for a substantial part of production and build permanent film infrastructure.

The official framework further expands support beyond conventional cinema by covering web films and web series. This reflects the growing importance of productions made for online streaming platforms.

Uttar Pradesh Film Policy: Key objectives

Encourage film and digital-content production in Uttar Pradesh

Promote Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri cinema

Increase employment for artists, writers, singers and technicians from the state

simplify shooting permissions through a single-window system

Encourage producers to spend more shooting days in UP

Develop studios, laboratories and production infrastructure

Promote the state’s cultural, historical and geographical locations

Attract Hindi and other Indian-language productions

Support web films and web series

Develop Uttar Pradesh as a sustained production location rather than only an occasional shooting destination

What production subsidies are available?

Regional-language films

Films made in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri may receive a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of eligible production cost, subject to the policy ceiling and other conditions.

This enhanced rate is intended to encourage languages and cultural traditions associated with Uttar Pradesh. It does not mean that half of every amount claimed by a producer will automatically be reimbursed. The competent authority must first determine the eligible production cost.

Hindi films

Eligible Hindi films may receive up to 25 per cent of eligible production cost, subject to the maximum subsidy permitted under the policy. The final subsidy is linked to shooting days, verified expenditure and other policy conditions.

Shooting-linked ceilings

Shooting completed in UP Maximum subsidy At least half of total shooting days Up to Rs 1 crore At least two-thirds of total shooting days Up to Rs 2 crore The policy provides differentiated ceilings according to the proportion of shooting completed in UP:

The official policy summary expressly distinguishes between productions completing at least half and those completing at least two-thirds of their shooting days in the state.

The subsidy is not calculated only by counting calendar days. The producer must retain call sheets, location permissions, production records and other evidence accepted by the implementing authority.

Are web films and web series covered?

Yes. The 2023 policy extends assistance to eligible web films and web series produced in Uttar Pradesh. The official film-sector page states that provisions were added for subsidies to both categories.

The applicable rate, eligible episode length, minimum shooting requirement, release platform and overall ceiling must be verified from the operative policy and application guidelines. A video placed on an online platform does not automatically qualify as a web film or web series for subsidy purposes.

Producers should verify whether the production must:

Be commissioned or released by an eligible online platform

Meet a minimum duration or episode requirement

Complete a prescribed share of shooting in UP

Obtain certification or another form of release confirmation

Meet minimum production-cost requirements

Submit platform and rights agreements

What support is available for local talent?

The policy provides additional assistance where a production engages eligible actors, singers, lyricists, writers and other creative professionals who are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The objective is to ensure that shooting activity generates employment and professional opportunities within the state rather than using Uttar Pradesh only as a physical location.

A producer should maintain:

Contracts with artists and technicians;

Proof of Uttar Pradesh residence where required;

Payment records;

Role and work descriptions;

Attendance or shooting records;

Tax and bank-payment evidence.

What support is available for studios and laboratories?

The policy provides a capital subsidy for establishing an eligible film studio or laboratory in Uttar Pradesh. The official Invest UP summary specifies:

Capital subsidy equal to 25 per cent of eligible project cost or Rs 50 lakh, whichever is lower;

A higher rate of 35 per cent for eligible projects in specified regions or categories under the policy.

A policy highlight published by Invest UP refers to capital subsidy under the Film Policy being capped at Rs 4 crore per unit in the wider film-infrastructure context. Because the official summaries display different ceilings for different infrastructure provisions, an applicant must identify the precise project category before calculating support.

Eligible infrastructure may include studios, production facilities, laboratories and specified post-production infrastructure. Land acquisition, ordinary commercial construction and unrelated equipment should not be assumed to qualify.

How can a producer obtain shooting permission?

Uttar Pradesh has developed a single-window clearance system through which filmmakers can apply online for shooting permissions and policy subsidies. Here is a step-wise process to do so.

Register the production and applicant on the designated portal. Provide information about the producer, project and proposed locations. Submit the shooting schedule. Identify the departments, districts or public properties from which permission is required. Upload the prescribed documents and undertakings. Obtain permissions from the relevant authorities. Complete the shooting while maintaining verifiable records. Complete certification, release or platform requirements. Submit the subsidy application. Provide audited expenditure and shooting evidence. Undergo scrutiny by the competent committee. Receive subsidy after approval and budgetary sanction.

What documents are likely to be required?

Producer or production-company registration

Project synopsis and script information

Shooting schedule and location details

Permission letters

Cast and crew records

Call sheets

Location-wise shooting-day evidence

Audited statement of production expenditure

Invoices and bank-payment records

Certification or release evidence

Platform agreement for a web production

Proof of employment of UP residents

Declarations concerning previous subsidies

Film copies, promotional material or screen credits.

How is the subsidy calculated?

The competent authority must determine:

Whether the production is eligible;

The applicable language or production category;

Total verified production cost;

Eligible production cost;

Number and proportion of shooting days in Uttar Pradesh;

Applicable percentage;

Maximum category ceiling;

Additional local-talent support;

Whether the producer has received another government subsidy.

The sanctioned amount is generally the lowest amount permitted after applying the verified cost, percentage and maximum ceiling. Producers should not assume that publicity expenditure, financing costs, unrelated overheads, cash payments or costs incurred outside the eligible period will be accepted.

Implementation and progress so far

The state has established a film-shooting single-window mechanism and continues to list the Film Policy, 2023 as an operative sectoral policy. Official material also states that web productions and local creative workers have been brought within the incentive framework.

Separately, the government is developing a Film City in Sector 21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region through a public-private partnership. The Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026–27 material states that the project is under development on 230 acres and that a wider 1,510-acre land allotment has been completed. These are infrastructure-development claims and should not be treated as outcomes of production subsidies under the Film Policy.

How does the policy support UP’s wider strategy?

Film production can generate expenditure across hotels, transport, catering, equipment rental, construction, costumes, security and local services. It can also provide work to actors, writers, technicians, musicians and other creative professionals.

Regional-language support may contribute to the production and distribution of Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri content. Shooting at heritage and tourism locations can also increase public visibility, although tourism benefits should not be assumed without evidence.

The Film City project, tourism policy and Film Policy are related but distinct. A production subsidy does not automatically provide infrastructure incentives, and a studio developer does not automatically qualify for a film-production grant.

Key challenges and limitations

Reimbursement-based support: Producers generally need to complete substantial expenditure before subsidy scrutiny and payment.

Evidence requirements: Shooting-day and cost claims require detailed records.

Release risk: A completed production may still have to satisfy certification, theatrical or platform-release conditions.

Category differences: Rates and ceilings differ among regional films, Hindi films, digital productions and infrastructure projects.

Budget dependency: Approval under the policy does not eliminate dependence on annual budget availability.

Limited public disclosure: No consolidated official dashboard of applications, sanctions and payments was identified.

What producers should keep in mind

Before production begins, an applicant should verify:

The correct film or digital-production category

Minimum shooting requirement

Eligible language

Subsidy percentage and ceiling

Production-cost definition

Release or certification requirement

Local-talent conditions

Shooting-permission procedure

Treatment of subsidies from another government

Claim deadline and required audit

Current Film Bandhu guidelines

FAQs

What is the main purpose of the policy?

It seeks to attract film and digital productions to Uttar Pradesh, promote regional-language cinema and generate local creative employment.

What subsidy is available for regional-language films?

Eligible Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri films may receive up to 50 per cent of eligible production cost, subject to the policy ceiling.

What subsidy is available for Hindi films?

Eligible Hindi films may receive up to 25 per cent of eligible production cost.

How much shooting must take place in Uttar Pradesh?

A production may receive up to Rs 1 crore where at least half of its shooting days are in the state and up to Rs 2 crore where at least two-thirds are completed there.

Are web series eligible?

Yes. The policy contains subsidy provisions for eligible web series and web films.

Is support available for film studios?

Yes. Eligible studio and laboratory projects may receive capital subsidy, subject to the applicable rate, project category and ceiling.

Which mechanism handles applications?

Shooting permissions and subsidy applications are facilitated through the state’s single-window film system and Film Bandhu mechanism.

Conclusion

The Uttar Pradesh Film Policy, 2023 combines production subsidies, regional-language support, digital-content incentives, local-talent assistance and film-infrastructure measures.

Its strongest production incentive is the subsidy of up to 50 per cent for eligible Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and Bhojpuri films. Hindi films may receive up to 25 per cent, while the maximum support also depends on how much of the production is shot within Uttar Pradesh.

The policy’s effectiveness should ultimately be assessed through verified subsidy disbursement, production spending, employment of state residents, completed studios and the number of eligible films and web productions released.

Sources