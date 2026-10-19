Monday, October 19, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Uttar Pradesh / News / Uttar Pradesh govt approves industrial enclave projects worth ₹480 crore

Uttar Pradesh govt approves industrial enclave projects worth ₹480 crore

Uttar Pradesh has approved two industrial enclave projects worth ₹480 crore across 420 acres in Gorakhpur and Banda to strengthen infrastructure, attract investment and generate employment.

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

The proposed industrial enclaves in Gorakhpur and Banda will feature manufacturing units, warehousing facilities and logistics infrastructure to support industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo:PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To boost industrial infrastructure in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the state government has approved two modern industrial enclave projects worth a combined ₹480 crore.
 
The projects will be developed across more than 420 acres in Gorakhpur and Banda districts.
 
The Gorakhpur project has been proposed by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), while the Banda project has been proposed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
 
Although the state government approved the projects under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), their detailed project reports (DPRs) will now be forwarded to the National Level Steering Committee.
 
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal has directed officials to expedite the process of obtaining statutory approvals to ensure that the prescribed timelines are met.
 

Also Read

Emirates Group

Delhi-bound Emirates flight hit by bird strike, delayed over 14 hours

FSSAI acts against six food firms, including Priyagold and Dodla Dairy

FSSAI acts against Priyagold maker for cattle bran in biscuits, 5 others

female unemployment, Rural female employment, Women employment

MNREGA repeal raises doubts over extra 50 workdays for FRA title holders

solar

UP rooftop solar capacity reaches 3,000 Mw with over 900,000 installations

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi with industry leaders at Kalinganagar industrial hub in Odisha on Wednesday

Odisha unveils ₹40K crore industrial projects, eyes over 42,000 jobs

 
The Dhuriyapar Industrial Area project, proposed by GIDA in Gorakhpur, will span more than 120 acres. Estimated to cost ₹102 crore, it will feature industrial plots, flatted factories, warehousing facilities and a Common Facility Centre.
 
“The development of modern industrial infrastructure will encourage the establishment of industries in Gorakhpur and create a favourable environment for the expansion of industrial activities,” a senior official said.
 
Meanwhile, the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC), Phase II, is proposed to be developed by UPEIDA across 310 acres in Banda at an estimated cost of ₹378 crore.
 
The project envisages industrial, logistics, commercial, residential and social infrastructure. It will include a modern sewage treatment plant (STP), a common effluent treatment plant (CETP), a power substation and other infrastructure facilities.
 
Once the facilities are in place, UPEIDA will offer industrial plots to investors.
 
The projects are expected to expand Uttar Pradesh’s industrial infrastructure, attract investment and create employment opportunities. They are also expected to support ancillary industries and boost commercial and logistics activities.
 
Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch fresh industrial projects worth ₹8 trillion at the proposed Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) later this year.
 
Invest UP has drawn up a list of projects worth ₹6 trillion for the event, but the Yogi Adityanath government expects the total to rise to ₹8 trillion before the ceremony.
 
At the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, the state government received investment proposals worth Rs 40 trillion. Of these, projects worth ₹10 trillion were launched at GBC 4.0 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19, 2024.
 

More From This Section

sugar

UP govt offers subsidised sugar at ₹52 a kg amid rising market prices

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

UP Warehousing and Logistics Policy, 2022: Features, incentives, eligibility, implementation

oil, oilseed, production, edible

Uttar Pradesh govt targets 4.8 million tonnes of oilseeds output

NOIDA | Image: ANI

Noida to expand by 20,000 hectares under 'New Noida' development plan

electronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

UP Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy, 2025: Key features, eligibility and implementation

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Industry News Manufacturing sector

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchStock Market CrashUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 4:46 PM IST