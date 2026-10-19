Uttar Pradesh govt approves industrial enclave projects worth ₹480 crore

To boost industrial infrastructure in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the state government has approved two modern industrial enclave projects worth a combined ₹480 crore.

The projects will be developed across more than 420 acres in Gorakhpur and Banda districts.

The Gorakhpur project has been proposed by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), while the Banda project has been proposed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

Although the state government approved the projects under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), their detailed project reports (DPRs) will now be forwarded to the National Level Steering Committee.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary S P Goyal has directed officials to expedite the process of obtaining statutory approvals to ensure that the prescribed timelines are met.

The Dhuriyapar Industrial Area project, proposed by GIDA in Gorakhpur, will span more than 120 acres. Estimated to cost ₹102 crore, it will feature industrial plots, flatted factories, warehousing facilities and a Common Facility Centre.

“The development of modern industrial infrastructure will encourage the establishment of industries in Gorakhpur and create a favourable environment for the expansion of industrial activities,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster (IMLC), Phase II, is proposed to be developed by UPEIDA across 310 acres in Banda at an estimated cost of ₹378 crore.

The project envisages industrial, logistics, commercial, residential and social infrastructure. It will include a modern sewage treatment plant (STP), a common effluent treatment plant (CETP), a power substation and other infrastructure facilities.

Once the facilities are in place, UPEIDA will offer industrial plots to investors.

The projects are expected to expand Uttar Pradesh’s industrial infrastructure, attract investment and create employment opportunities. They are also expected to support ancillary industries and boost commercial and logistics activities.

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch fresh industrial projects worth ₹8 trillion at the proposed Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) later this year.

Invest UP has drawn up a list of projects worth ₹6 trillion for the event, but the Yogi Adityanath government expects the total to rise to ₹8 trillion before the ceremony.

At the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, the state government received investment proposals worth Rs 40 trillion. Of these, projects worth ₹10 trillion were launched at GBC 4.0 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19, 2024.