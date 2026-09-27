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Uttar Pradesh has emerged as preferred investment destination: Piyush Goyal

Addressing the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, he also said that significant increase in the state revenue collection has helped to push the development of the state

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination due to favourable industrial policies and its ability to attract large companies, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

Addressing the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, he also said that significant increase in the state revenue collection has helped to push the development of the state.

The minister noted that the state currently has an annual export volume of around ₹2 trillion and has set a target to increase this to ₹5 trillion by 2030.

"Uttar Pradesh is a preferred investment destination due to its favourable industrial policies," he said, adding that major corporations and global investors are arriving across sectors, creating new employment opportunities.

 

He added that excise duty collection increased over four times to ₹60,728 crore in 2025-26 from ₹14,273 crore in 2016-17. It is expected to reach ₹70,000 by the end of this fiscal.

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Land transfer registration fees, including stamp duty collections, increased to ₹43,802 crore in the 2026-27 Budget, from ₹11,564 crore in 2016-17.

A similar jump has been registered in mining revenue collections and all this is being used to push the state's economic development, Goyal said.

Goyal added that the next frontier for Uttar Pradesh's development lies in expanding exports in global markets, attracting international investments, strengthening tourism and building global recognition for brands from the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 3:17 PM IST