POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Policy, 2022 Notification date September 28, 2022 Administrative department Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh Main beneficiaries New micro, small and medium manufacturing enterprises and specified MSME infrastructure projects Capital subsidy 10-25 per cent depending on enterprise size and region Additional capital subsidy 2 percentage points for eligible SC/ST and women entrepreneurs Capital subsidy ceiling Rs 4 crore per unit Interest subsidy 50 per cent for eligible micro units; 60 per cent for eligible SC/ST and women-owned micro units Interest subsidy ceiling Rs 25 lakh per unit over five years Stamp-duty relief 50-100 per cent depending on location; 100 per cent for qualifying women entrepreneurs EPF support 100 per cent reimbursement of employer EPF contribution for five years for eligible new MSMEs MSME park support 50 per cent infrastructure interest subsidy for seven years, capped at Rs 2 crore annually Other support Quality certification, patents, ERP/ICT, environmental infrastructure, green audits and selected market/credit interventions Current status Policy remains actively implemented through the MSME 1-Connect ecosystem in 2026

The policy is one of Uttar Pradesh's principal frameworks for encouraging smaller manufacturing enterprises. Its incentives are deliberately differentiated by both enterprise size and location, with higher support for micro enterprises and for investments in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

What is the Uttar Pradesh MSME Promotion Policy?

The policy was introduced to improve investment, technology adoption, access to finance, environmental performance and competitiveness among micro, small and medium enterprises in Uttar Pradesh.

It applies primarily to manufacturing-oriented MSMEs and supporting industrial infrastructure. Its assistance covers areas such as:

Capital investment;

Interest on institutional finance;

Industrial land and stamp duty;

Employee provident fund costs;

Private MSME parks and flatted factories;

Quality certification;

Intellectual property;

Enterprise resource planning and information technology;

Pollution-control infrastructure;

Energy and water conservation;

Green-building certification.

The policy should not be confused with schemes such as the Chief Minister's Youth Self Employment Scheme or the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan. Those schemes may provide loans or entrepreneurship support but operate under separate eligibility and financing rules.

The notified English version states that the policy was issued through a government order dated September 28, 2022 by the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise and Exports Promotion.

Why was the policy introduced?

The state government described MSMEs as important to Uttar Pradesh's economic growth, employment generation and its broader ambition to expand the state economy.

The policy was framed in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, when smaller enterprises faced disruptions in demand, finance and supply chains. The state also wanted to position Uttar Pradesh as a more competitive destination for new industrial investment as businesses reconsidered manufacturing locations and supply chains.

Its broad objectives include:

Attracting new MSME investment;

Encouraging industrialisation outside the most developed districts;

Supporting enterprises in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand;

Increasing formal employment;

Improving product quality;

Facilitating access to credit;

Promoting technology adoption;

Developing private industrial parks;

Reducing environmental impact;

Encouraging women and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs.

These are policy objectives rather than verified outcomes attributable solely to the scheme.

Who is eligible?

The policy uses the applicable Government of India definition of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Eligibility for individual incentives depends on factors such as:

Enterprise classification;

Whether the unit is new;

Manufacturing activity;

Project location;

Investment in eligible plant and machinery;

Commercial-production date;

Ownership category;

Statutory approvals;

Institutional finance where an interest subsidy is claimed.

The official MSME 1-Connect portal states that eligible applicants may include individuals above 18 years of age, self-help groups, registered societies, charitable trusts and other permitted entities, subject to the conditions of the relevant incentive.

For capital-subsidy purposes, plant and machinery refers to new plant and machinery used in manufacturing. Project-cost calculations also recognise expenditure on establishment and electrification of plant and machinery under the prescribed framework.

Routine trading activities or purchases of second-hand machinery should not automatically be treated as qualifying investment.

What capital subsidy is available?

Capital subsidy varies by enterprise size and region.

Purvanchal and Bundelkhand

Eligible units receive:

Enterprise category Capital subsidy Micro 25% Small 20% Medium 15%

Eligible units receive:

Enterprise category Capital subsidy Micro 20% Small 15% Medium 10%

The maximum capital subsidy is Rs 4 crore per unit.

Eligible Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and women entrepreneurs receive an additional 2 percentage points of capital subsidy.

For example, a qualifying micro enterprise in Bundelkhand may have a headline rate of 25 per cent, while an eligible woman-owned micro enterprise may qualify for 27 per cent, subject to the overall ceiling and all other conditions.

The subsidy applies only to expenditure accepted as eligible by the competent authority. An enterprise should therefore not calculate its expected benefit merely by multiplying total project cost by the headline rate.

How is the capital subsidy released?

The policy provides for payment in two equal instalments.

The first instalment becomes payable after completion of the relevant building construction, while the second becomes payable after at least 50 per cent of commercial production has commenced, subject to verification and the implementation procedure.

This makes the incentive partly post-investment.

An entrepreneur must therefore arrange sufficient equity or debt finance to:

Acquire machinery;

Complete construction;

Install utilities;

Obtain statutory approvals;

Begin production.

The subsidy should not be treated as an upfront source of project-finance cash.

What interest subsidy is available?

Interest subsidy is restricted to micro enterprises.

Eligible micro units receive:

50 per cent of eligible interest;

Paid annually for five years;

Subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 25 lakh per unit.

Eligible micro units owned by Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe or women entrepreneurs receive a higher reimbursement rate of 60 per cent, while the Rs 25 lakh ceiling continues to apply.

The policy reimburses part of the interest burden rather than the loan principal.

The exact amount therefore depends on:

Eligible bank borrowing;

Outstanding loan;

Interest actually payable;

Timely repayment;

Compliance with the sanctioned project.

Penal or default interest should not be assumed to qualify.

Small and medium enterprises do not receive this particular capital-interest subsidy under the 2022 MSME policy, although they may be eligible for other incentives.

What stamp-duty relief is available?

Stamp-duty incentives are strongly differentiated by geography.

Eligible MSMEs receive:

100 per cent exemption in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand;

75 per cent exemption in Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal;

50 per cent exemption in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Eligible women entrepreneurs receive 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Developers of approved:

MSME industrial parks;

Industrial estates;

Flatted factory complexes

may receive 100 per cent stamp-duty exemption on purchase of land.

The Stamp and Registration Department subsequently issued a formal notification dated March 20, 2023 to operationalise specified stamp-duty provisions under the policy.

Applicants should obtain the prescribed eligibility documentation before executing the land transaction rather than assuming that duty paid without following the procedure will necessarily be refunded.

Is land-use conversion supported?

Yes. The state's current MSME sector page lists 100 per cent exemption from applicable land-use conversion charges for conversion of eligible agricultural land to industrial use under the relevant development-authority framework.

This is a financial concession, not an automatic permission to use any agricultural land for industry.

The applicant must still satisfy:

Master-plan conditions;

Revenue and land-use law;

Pollution-control requirements;

Building regulations;

Local authority approvals.

What EPF support is available?

For eligible new MSME units, the state reimburses 100 per cent of the employer's Employees' Provident Fund contribution for five years from commencement of production.

The benefit is intended to reduce formal employment costs during the early years of a new enterprise.

An enterprise claiming reimbursement must maintain records such as:

Employee details;

Payroll;

Universal Account Numbers;

EPF challans;

Employer contribution records;

Bank-payment evidence;

Employment continuity information.

The policy provision should not be interpreted as reimbursement of the employee's own statutory contribution.

What support is available for MSME parks?

The policy promotes private development of industrial infrastructure so that smaller units can access ready-to-use land and common facilities.

Approved MSME industrial parks and estates covering 10 acres or more may receive an infrastructure interest subsidy.

Flatted factory complexes must have a minimum area of 4,000 square metres.

The incentive is:

50 per cent reimbursement of eligible interest on project borrowing;

Maximum Rs 2 crore per year;

For seven years;

Maximum potential support of Rs 14 crore per eligible project.

Developers must still finance the land, buildings, utilities and infrastructure before reimbursement.

Flatted factories are particularly relevant in sectors where enterprises need smaller ready-built industrial premises rather than individual plots.

What credit support is available?

The policy includes additional measures intended to improve MSME access to finance.

Raising equity through a stock exchange

Eligible MSMEs may receive reimbursement equal to 20 per cent of expenditure incurred in raising equity through a recognised stock exchange, capped at Rs 5 lakh.

This is intended particularly to encourage growing enterprises to diversify their financing beyond conventional bank loans.

Credit Guarantee Fund Trust support

The policy also provides reimbursement of the one-time guarantee fee under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, subject to the prescribed conditions. Official MSME material lists 100 per cent support for the eligible fee, with coverage linked to loans up to the specified scheme ceiling.

The guarantee does not mean that the state itself repays the business loan.

What quality-certification support is available?

The policy encourages MSMEs to obtain recognised quality standards such as:

Zero Defect Zero Effect;

Good Manufacturing Practices;

Hallmark certification;

Other approved standards.

Eligible MSMEs may receive 75 per cent reimbursement of certification expenditure, capped at Rs 5 lakh.

For establishing laboratories, including eligible testing equipment, the policy also provides assistance of up to 75 per cent, capped at Rs 5 lakh.

These benefits are intended to make MSMEs more competitive with larger domestic and international suppliers.

What patent and technology support is available?

Eligible MSMEs may receive 75 per cent assistance, capped at Rs 10 lakh, for obtaining patents and geographical indication tags.

The policy also provides reimbursement of attorney fees up to:

Rs 50,000 for a national patent or GI-related process;

Rs 2 lakh for an international patent.

For digitalisation, the policy supports:

75 per cent reimbursement for Enterprise Resource Planning solutions, capped at Rs 1 lakh;

75 per cent reimbursement for information and communication technology solutions, capped at Rs 5 lakh.

The assistance applies to approved expenditure rather than every software subscription or IT purchase made by a company.

What environmental incentives are available?

The policy contains an unusually broad set of environmental measures for MSMEs.

Common effluent treatment plants

Eligible projects may receive 50 per cent of project cost, capped at Rs 10 crore, for establishment of a Common Effluent Treatment Plant.

Zero Liquid Discharge

Eligible units may receive 50 per cent of project cost, capped at Rs 75 lakh, for implementing a Zero Liquid Discharge system.

Common boiler

A common boiler project serving at least 10 MSMEs may receive assistance of up to 50 per cent of project cost, subject to the applicable fuel and technology category and a ceiling of Rs 50 lakh.

Energy and water audits

The policy provides:

75 per cent reimbursement of audit fees, capped at Rs 50,000;

50 per cent assistance for machinery or equipment recommended by the audit, capped at Rs 20 lakh.

Green building and environmental systems

Eligible expenditure may receive:

50 per cent reimbursement of green-building consultancy costs, capped at Rs 2.5 lakh;

50 per cent assistance for an environmental management laboratory or system, capped at Rs 10 lakh.

These subsidies do not reduce the enterprise's legal obligation to comply with pollution-control standards.

How can an MSME apply?

The official MSME 1-Connect portal describes a multi-level approval process.

The broad route is:

Prepare the project and identify the applicable incentive. Register the enterprise and obtain required statutory approvals. Apply through the District Industries and Enterprise Promotion Centre. Undergo district-level appraisal. Obtain a project appraisal report. Move through the district, divisional and state-level approval structure where applicable. Complete the sanctioned investment. Submit invoices, vouchers, detailed project report and incentive claim. Undergo verification by the departmental authorities. Receive the approved incentive after budgetary sanction and disbursement.

The MSME 1-Connect portal now provides scheme information, an incentive calculator, project-report assistance and application support.

Implementation and current status

The policy remains actively used in 2026. The official MSME 1-Connect portal continues to list it among the state's current schemes and has conducted workshops specifically covering the UP MSME Policy 2022, Zero Defect Zero Effect certification, technical upgradation and environmental, social and governance measures during May-July 2026.

The state's 2026-27 Budget proposes Rs 3,822 crore for the MSME schemes sector, 19 per cent more than in 2025-26. The same budget separately provides funding for newer entrepreneurship and industrial-area initiatives. This budgetary figure covers the wider MSME sector and should not be treated as an allocation solely for benefits under the 2022 policy.

The official sources reviewed did not provide a consolidated policy dashboard showing:

Capital-subsidy applications approved;

Capital subsidy actually disbursed;

Interest subsidy paid;

EPF reimbursements released;

MSME parks completed;

Patent and certification claims sanctioned;

Employment created specifically by policy-supported enterprises.

Policy utilisation should therefore be distinguished from overall MSME registrations or broader sector growth.

Key challenges and practical considerations

Reimbursement structure: Many benefits require expenditure before payment.

Many benefits require expenditure before payment. Regional variation: Subsidy and stamp-duty rates differ materially across Uttar Pradesh.

Subsidy and stamp-duty rates differ materially across Uttar Pradesh. Micro-only interest support: Small and medium units do not qualify for the principal interest subsidy.

Small and medium units do not qualify for the principal interest subsidy. Documentation: Machinery, payroll, loans, land and environmental expenditure must be documented carefully.

Machinery, payroll, loans, land and environmental expenditure must be documented carefully. Budget availability: Sanction and reimbursement may depend on administrative verification and budget release.

Sanction and reimbursement may depend on administrative verification and budget release. Environmental compliance: Subsidies for treatment equipment do not excuse regulatory violations.

Subsidies for treatment equipment do not excuse regulatory violations. Overlapping schemes: Businesses must verify whether the same expenditure can be claimed under another state or Union government programme.

FAQs

What is the maximum capital subsidy?

The maximum is Rs 4 crore per eligible unit.

What does a micro unit receive in Purvanchal or Bundelkhand?

The headline capital subsidy is 25 per cent of eligible investment, with an additional 2 percentage points for qualifying SC/ST and women entrepreneurs.

Which enterprises receive interest subsidy?

Only eligible micro enterprises receive the principal interest subsidy under this policy.

What is the interest-subsidy ceiling?

Rs 25 lakh per unit over five years.

Is stamp duty fully exempt?

It is 100 per cent in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand and for qualifying women entrepreneurs anywhere in the state. Other regions receive lower rates.

Does the policy reimburse EPF?

Yes. Eligible new MSMEs can receive 100 per cent reimbursement of the employer EPF contribution for five years.

Are private MSME parks supported?

Yes. Eligible parks and flatted factory complexes can receive 50 per cent infrastructure interest subsidy for seven years, capped at Rs 2 crore annually.

Conclusion

The Uttar Pradesh MSME Promotion Policy, 2022 combines investment support with measures addressing finance, employment, industrial land, technology, product quality and environmental compliance.

Its most important financial incentive is the graded capital subsidy, ranging from 10 per cent to 25 per cent depending on enterprise size and region, with a Rs 4 crore ceiling. Micro enterprises additionally receive interest support, while new MSMEs may claim employer EPF reimbursement and region-specific stamp-duty benefits.

The policy's broader significance lies in its support for testing, patents, digital systems, pollution control and private MSME infrastructure. Its effectiveness, however, should be assessed through units that actually begin production, subsidies disbursed, jobs formalised and firms becoming more productive - not simply through registrations or announced investment.

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