Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand garners investment proposals worth ₹80,000 cr

Uttar Pradesh’s (UP’s) Bundelkhand region has attracted new investment proposals worth over ₹80,000 crore across sectors including energy, data centres, infrastructure, and tourism.

The commissioning of the 296-kilometre Bundelkhand Expressway and two flagship projects—the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority and the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (with two nodes at Jhansi and Chitrakoot) — are acting as force multipliers for the region in gaining investment traction.

Bundelkhand’s share of ₹80,000 crore is part of the bouquet of over ₹7.35 trillion worth of about 7,000 new investment proposals garnered by UP, which pertain to energy, real estate, infrastructure, information technology and electronics, data centres, food processing, steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, automobiles, and tourism.

According to officials, the manufacturing sector accounts for the largest line up of projects worth ₹2.75 trillion, followed by data centre domain at ₹1.80 trillion.The energy and infrastructure projects comprise ₹1.5 trillion each respectively, while real estate boasts of proposals of ₹75,000 crore.

Western UP has topped the tally in the state, with proposals of ₹4.75 trillion from domestic and global investors. Eastern UP and central UP have attracted investment proposals of ₹1.20 trillion and ₹80,000 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Yogi government is planning to host a Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) to launch these projects in December 2026.

The GBC 5.0 in Lucknow will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

State Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to ensure all approvals meet the timelines to expedite these projects.

The investment proposals comprise 90 projects including proposals exceeding ₹1,000 crore each.

Meanwhile, the previous four editions of GBCs encompassed more than 16,000 projects worth over ₹12 trillion. Of these, over 8,000 projects have started commercial operations, while the remaining are at various stages of implementation.

Yogi remarked that the GBC is not only an occasion to launch projects, but also an important instrument for accelerating job creation, production, and economic activity.

He directed for speeding up disbursement of financial incentives, and making the process investor-friendly and less cumbersome.

Further, the CM underlined his government’s priority of expediting investment proposals and supporting Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth.