Uttar Pradesh Sports Policy, 2023: Key features, athlete support

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Sports Policy, 2023 Approval Mar-23 Administrative department Department of Sports, Uttar Pradesh Principal implementing body Sports Directorate, Uttar Pradesh Main beneficiaries Grassroots, developmental and elite athletes, coaches, sports-science personnel, schools, sports academies and recognised sports institutions Main athlete assistance Annual financial support, health and accident insurance, pensions, cash awards and training assistance Infrastructure measures Centres of Excellence, high-performance centres, sports nurseries and public-private partnership projects Sports Development Fund Proposed initial corpus of Rs 100 crore Institutional reform Provision for a state sports authority Current status Policy remains listed as operative; several infrastructure, athlete-welfare and sports-development initiatives are under implementation

The policy is a public-facing sports-development framework rather than an industrial incentive scheme. It covers athlete identification, training, welfare, education, employment, sports science, institutional development and infrastructure.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Sports Policy, 2023?

The policy establishes a broad framework for developing sporting talent from the grassroots level to elite competition.

It seeks to connect schools, colleges, sports hostels, academies, coaches, associations, government institutions and private organisations within a common system. Its provisions cover:

Identification of promising athletes;

Financial support at different stages of development;

Nutrition, fitness and sports-science services;

Health and accident insurance;

Training within India and overseas;

Cash rewards and state honours;

Pensions for eligible former and senior athletes;

Sports infrastructure;

Sports education and professional training;

Institutional reforms;

Public-private partnerships;

Employment and career support.

The policy therefore goes beyond assistance for medal-winning athletes. It attempts to create a pathway through which a child or junior athlete can be identified, trained and supported through progressively higher levels of competition.

Why was the policy introduced?

The policy was introduced to address gaps in athlete development, coaching, sports science, infrastructure and financial support.

Promising athletes may leave competitive sport because of the cost of equipment, nutrition, travel, training or medical treatment. Facilities may also vary considerably among districts and sports. The policy seeks to reduce these barriers by introducing structured assistance and mapping athletes according to their stage of development.

It also recognises that elite performance requires services beyond conventional coaching, including physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition, strength and conditioning, injury management and performance analysis.

The policy’s stated aim is to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state for sports excellence. This remains a policy objective rather than a measurable outcome already achieved.

What are the main objectives?

The policy seeks to:

Build a sports culture from the school and community level;

Identify sporting talent at an early stage;

Provide financial assistance according to an athlete’s development level;

Support nutrition, fitness and sports-science requirements;

Improve access to coaching and competition;

Provide insurance and medical protection;

Establish Centres of Excellence and high-performance facilities;

Strengthen sports academies, colleges, hostels and associations;

Promote employment and career opportunities for athletes;

Encourage private participation in sports infrastructure;

Develop systems for monitoring athlete performance;

Support international-level preparation.

The policy also encourages students to select a primary sport and learn additional sports during their school years.

What financial support is available to athletes?

The policy divides athletes broadly according to their stage of development.

Grassroots athletes

Annual financial assistance is proposed at:

Rs 50,000 for sub-junior athletes;

Rs 75,000 for junior athletes.

This support is intended for eligible athletes who achieve the prescribed rankings or competition standards. It should not be interpreted as a universal allowance for every child participating in school sport.

Developmental athletes

Athletes at the developmental stage may receive Rs 2 lakh annually for physical fitness, training and nutritional requirements.

Eligibility depends on meeting the performance and classification standards prescribed by the Sports Department.

Elite athletes

Elite athletes may receive Rs 3 lakh annually towards physical conditioning, nutrition and related preparation.

The classification of an athlete as elite depends on competition level, performance and the criteria prescribed under the policy or subsequent departmental guidelines.

These annual amounts should be distinguished from cash awards for winning medals. Development assistance supports preparation, while cash rewards recognise performance in specified competitions.

What insurance and medical assistance are available?

The policy provides cashless health-insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per person for eligible athletes, coaches and sports-science personnel. It also provides for personal accident insurance.

The policy seeks to cover medical treatment and injury-related risks that can interrupt an athlete’s career. However, the exact insurer, covered treatments, hospital network, exclusions and claim procedure must be verified from the operative insurance arrangement.

The benefit should not be interpreted as automatic reimbursement of every medical expense. Claims remain subject to eligibility and the terms of the insurance policy.

What awards and pensions are available?

The policy provides for cash awards for outstanding performance in recognised international competitions.

It also retains state-level honours, including:

Lakshman Award;

Rani Lakshmibai Award.

These awards recognise distinguished sports performance by eligible men and women respectively.

A state pension is proposed for eligible athletes who represented Uttar Pradesh at the senior national level or above. The monthly amount depends on the level of participation and the standards prescribed by the Sports Department.

Pension eligibility should be verified separately from the general policy because representation, medal status, age, income and domicile conditions may apply.

Who is eligible?

Eligibility varies according to the type of assistance.

Potential beneficiaries include:

Athletes holding qualifying district, state or national rankings;

Athletes representing Uttar Pradesh in recognised competitions;

International-level athletes;

Junior and sub-junior athletes meeting prescribed standards;

Coaches and sports-science personnel;

Former athletes eligible for pension or welfare assistance;

Recognised sports academies;

Sports colleges and hostels;

Schools satisfying infrastructure or programme conditions;

Sports nurseries with basic facilities;

Recognised sports associations and institutions.

Participation in a local competition does not automatically create eligibility. The competition, federation, ranking and performance must be recognised under the applicable departmental rules.

What infrastructure measures are proposed?

Centres of Excellence

The policy proposes 14 Centres of Excellence, each focused on a priority sport. These are intended to provide residential training, specialised coaching, sports science and high-quality facilities.

The Centres of Excellence may be developed through public-private partnership arrangements. Their proposed number should be treated as a policy commitment; it does not establish that all 14 centres are complete or operational.

High-performance centres

The policy proposes five high-performance centres for elite athletes. These are intended to provide advanced services such as:

Strength and conditioning;

Physiotherapy;

Nutrition;

Psychology;

Biomechanics;

Performance analysis;

Injury prevention and rehabilitation.

Again, the stated number is a policy provision rather than proof that all centres have been commissioned.

Sports nurseries and school support

The policy provides for sports nurseries in priority disciplines and assistance to qualifying schools for:

Sports kits;

Equipment;

Nutrition;

Salaries of coaches.

It also proposes support for eligible sports academies and associations with limited financial resources.

The amount and form of assistance depend on the institution’s recognition, facilities, athlete base and compliance with departmental standards.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Sports Development Fund?

The policy proposes a Sports Development Fund with an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore.

The fund is intended to support areas such as:

Sports equipment;

Overseas training camps;

Specialist coaches;

Physiologists;

Psychologists;

Sports-science personnel;

Athlete preparation;

Assistance to eligible academies and associations.

The policy announcement should be distinguished from annual budgetary releases and actual expenditure. Applicants must consult the specific scheme or government order under which assistance is invited.

What institutional reforms are proposed?

The policy provides for the creation of a state sports authority on the lines of the Sports Authority of India.

Such an authority is intended to improve coordination among athlete-development programmes, infrastructure, sports science, academies and competitions.

The policy also envisages mapping sports facilities and maintaining information on coaches and available infrastructure. This can help identify districts and disciplines with shortages.

The official material reviewed does not provide sufficient evidence to confirm that every institutional provision has been fully operationalised. The legal status, structure and functions of any authority created under the policy should be verified from its establishment order.

What education and professional support are available?

The policy provides assistance for individuals undertaking recognised programmes in areas such as:

Sports management;

Sports analytics;

Sports medicine;

Coaching;

Officiating;

Other sports-education disciplines.

It also refers to support for certification programmes conducted by recognised international sports federations.

The purpose is to expand the professional workforce supporting athletes, including coaches, officials, analysts and medical specialists.

Eligibility depends on recognition of the programme, institution and applicant under the relevant departmental guidelines.

How can an athlete or institution access the benefits?

The Sports Directorate is the principal operational body for the state’s sports programmes.

The broad process is likely to involve:

Identifying the relevant athlete, academy, school or infrastructure scheme;

Confirming domicile, ranking, recognition and performance requirements;

Applying through the Sports Directorate, district sports office or designated portal;

Submitting competition certificates, identity records and bank details;

Obtaining verification from recognised sports bodies;

Undergoing departmental scrutiny;

Receiving approval and financial assistance;

Maintaining performance, attendance and utilisation records.

A single common application procedure covering every benefit under the policy was not identified. Insurance, pensions, annual athlete support, institutional grants and infrastructure assistance may each operate under separate government orders.

Implementation and progress so far

The official Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026–27 material reported that the state had:

84 stadiums;

67 multipurpose sports halls;

38 swimming pools;

Modern gym equipment in 52 districts.

It also stated that five stadiums, three multipurpose halls, two synthetic hockey grounds, one hostel building, three sports colleges, four synthetic running tracks, four swimming pools and one velodrome were under construction.

The same official document reported that:

An international cricket stadium was under construction in Varanasi through a public-private partnership;

Major Dhyan Chand State Sports University was under construction in Meerut;

Sports projects were being developed under the Khelo India scheme;

Approval had been granted for an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur.

These are government-reported infrastructure developments. They should not all be attributed solely to the Sports Policy, 2023, because some are funded or implemented through separate state and Union government schemes.

Key challenges and limitations

Multiple implementation schemes: The policy sets the overall framework, but individual benefits require separate operational orders.

Recognition requirements: Athletes competing outside recognised federations or events may face eligibility difficulties.

Uneven facilities: Infrastructure and specialist coaching may remain concentrated in larger cities.

Career continuity: Financial assistance must be accompanied by education, employment and post-retirement planning.

Monitoring: Athlete-level grants and institutional assistance require transparent performance and utilisation records.

Limited consolidated disclosure: A single public dashboard showing beneficiaries, grants, insurance claims and completed policy projects was not identified.

What athletes and institutions should keep in mind

Applicants should verify:

Whether the sport and competition are officially recognised;

The applicable athlete category;

Ranking and performance requirements;

Uttar Pradesh domicile or representation conditions;

Whether support is annual, one-time or reimbursement-based;

Insurance terms;

Required certificates and bank records;

Application deadlines;

Recognition of an academy or institution;

The latest government order for the relevant benefit.

Eligibility and assistance remain subject to the Sports Policy, departmental schemes, subsequent government orders, budget availability and approval by the competent authority.

FAQs

What is the main purpose of the policy?

It seeks to develop athletes from the grassroots to elite level while improving training, welfare, sports science and infrastructure.

What annual support is available to junior athletes?

Eligible junior athletes may receive Rs 75,000 annually, while eligible sub-junior athletes may receive Rs 50,000.

What support is available to elite athletes?

Eligible elite athletes may receive Rs 3 lakh annually for fitness, nutrition and preparation.

Is health insurance available?

Yes. The policy provides cashless health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for eligible athletes, coaches and sports-science personnel, along with accident cover.

Does the policy support sports academies?

Yes. Recognised academies, schools, associations and other eligible institutions may receive assistance under specific schemes.

How many Centres of Excellence are proposed?

The policy proposes 14 sport-specific Centres of Excellence.

Which department implements the policy?

The Department of Sports and the Sports Directorate of Uttar Pradesh are the principal government bodies associated with implementation.

Conclusion

The Uttar Pradesh Sports Policy, 2023 creates a broad athlete-development framework combining annual financial assistance, insurance, pensions, awards, training, sports science and infrastructure.

Its principal strength is the attempt to differentiate among grassroots, developmental and elite athletes rather than limiting support to medal winners. It also proposes institutional reforms, a Sports Development Fund, Centres of Excellence and high-performance facilities.

Its effectiveness will depend on transparent athlete selection, timely financial assistance, district-level access to facilities and measurable progress in national and international competition. Public disclosure of beneficiaries, expenditure and operational infrastructure will remain important for assessing implementation.

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