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Uttar Pradesh steps up outreach to attract big-ticket global investments

Uttar Pradesh steps up efforts to attract foreign investment in manufacturing, semiconductors, electronics and data centres

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Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

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The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is stepping up its outreach to the developed nations for attracting big ticket foreign investments in sectors including manufacturing and agriculture, as well as new-age domains such as data centres, electronics, semiconductors.
 
Recently, the state government has held discussions with investors and industry leaders from leading economies including Japan, Germany, and Taiwan.
 
While the delegations of Japan and Germany visited the state to hold discussions with Invest UP officials, a high level delegation led by UP Principal Secretary, Electronics & IT, Alok Kumar, participated at SEMICON 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan to explore investment opportunities.
 
To achieve its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the state government is pulling all stops to garner domestic and international investments across sectors.
 
 
A delegation comprising the representatives of German Indian Business Alliance (GIBA) and Innovation Hub RheinMain was in Lucknow to follow up on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchanged between Invest UP and GIBA in Frankfurt on February 23, 2026.

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The delegation comprising Raunheim Mayor, David Rendel, Innovation Hub RheinMain CEO Stephan Wittekind, GIBA CEO Nirmal Raman Kannaiyan and GIBA Chairman Selvakumar Periasamy reviewed progress under the Frankfurt MoU spanning micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, innovation, manufacturing, IT and electronics, and civil aviation.
 
Meanwhile, the UP government is developing a 500-acre ‘Japanese City’ near Greater Noida.
 
Located close to semiconductor, electronics and data-centre ecosystems, it will offer an integrated industrial environment to Japanese companies.
 
Addressing the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 last month, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that the partnership should extend beyond factories to technology centres, Research and development (R&D) facilities, and global supply chains.
 
UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 was aimed at exploring opportunities across manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, green hydrogen, agriculture, tourism, and technology.
 
Adityanath suggested a convergence of Japan’s strength in precision, quality, research, and manufacturing with that of UP in workforce, infrastructure, and market.
 
A 200-strong business delegation from Yamanashi prefecture had visited the state. Kotaro Nagasaki, the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, identified green hydrogen, human resource development, and tourism as priority areas.
 
The state has also invited Taiwanese tech giants to invest in semiconductor and data centre projects.
 
At the recent SEMICON 2026, UP explored strategic partnerships and investments across chip manufacturing, sensors, data centres, and supply-chain development.
 

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Topics : FDI Uttar Pradesh foreign investment manufacturing semiconductor industry

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:00 PM IST