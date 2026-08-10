Uttar Pradesh Township Policy, 2023: Key features, eligibility and

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Township Policy, 2023 Policy approval Mar 2023 Official publication Jun 2023 Administrative department Housing and Urban Planning Department Principal implementing bodies Development Authorities, the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board and other competent local planning authorities Development model Licence-based private township development Minimum area 12.5 acres in towns with a population below 2 lakh and 25 acres in larger cities Principal beneficiaries Private township developers, homebuyers and occupants of planned residential and mixed-use developments Main facilitation Lower minimum land requirement, phased land assembly, land-use flexibility and relief in specified conversion charges Affordable-housing obligation Provision for economically weaker section and lower-income group housing under applicable state norms Current status Policy remains listed as operative; township projects and related approvals continue to be governed alongside current building byelaws, master plans and development-authority rules

The policy is intended to encourage private developers to create integrated townships with housing, roads, parks, utilities, commercial areas and social infrastructure. It does not provide a general cash subsidy to a developer or homebuyer.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Township Policy?

The policy establishes a licensing system under which an eligible private developer may assemble land and develop a planned township.

A township is a large, comprehensively planned development containing residential neighbourhoods together with supporting infrastructure and facilities. Depending on the approved layout, it may include:

Plotted housing;

Group housing;

Economically weaker section and lower-income group housing;

Local commercial areas;

Schools and healthcare facilities;

Parks and open spaces;

Roads and pedestrian networks;

Water supply and sewerage;

Drainage and solid-waste systems;

Electricity and digital infrastructure;

Community and recreational facilities.

The policy is distinct from an individual group-housing project. A township ordinarily covers a substantially larger, integrated area and requires the developer to create internal civic and social infrastructure rather than constructing only residential buildings.

Why was the policy introduced?

Uttar Pradesh ’s earlier integrated and high-tech township frameworks required much larger land parcels. This limited participation to a small number of large developers and made it difficult to assemble land around rapidly expanding cities.

The 2023 policy reduces the minimum area so that private townships can be developed in smaller cities and on more practical land parcels. It also seeks to address unplanned development at urban fringes by encouraging organised layouts with roads, drainage, parks, utilities and social facilities.

The policy’s anticipated benefits — additional housing, private investment, better urban infrastructure and more orderly growth — are objectives. They should not be treated as completed outcomes without project-specific official evidence.

What are the main objectives?

The policy seeks to:

Promote planned urban expansion;

Increase the supply of residential land and housing;

Encourage private investment in township infrastructure;

Make township development viable in smaller towns;

Prevent fragmented and unauthorised construction on urban peripheries;

Provide affordable housing within larger developments;

Ensure roads, parks, utilities and community facilities are planned together;

Facilitate mixed-use and self-sustaining urban communities;

Improve coordination between developers and planning authorities;

Bring township approvals within a licence-based regulatory framework.

It also seeks to use private investment to supplement the housing and infrastructure created directly by development authorities.

What is the minimum township area?

Urban category Minimum township area Town or city with a population below 2 lakh 12.5 acres Other cities 25 acres The policy reduces the minimum land requirement substantially:

The relevant population classification and competent planning authority must be confirmed when the developer applies. The minimum area establishes eligibility to submit a proposal; it does not guarantee that every parcel meeting the acreage condition will receive a township licence.

The site must also satisfy planning, road-access, land-use, environmental and infrastructure conditions.

Who is eligible?

Private developers may apply under the policy. The term can include an individual, company, association or another legally eligible development entity, subject to the qualifications prescribed by the policy and licensing authority.

A developer is expected to demonstrate:

Legal status and authority to undertake real-estate development;

Financial capacity;

Experience or technical capacity;

Control over the minimum required land;

A feasible development plan;

Ability to construct internal infrastructure;

Compliance with real-estate, planning and environmental laws;

Capacity to complete the township within the permitted period.

The exact net-worth, solvency, experience and security requirements must be taken from the current application form, licence conditions and authority-level instructions. A single uniform qualification figure could not be verified from the official English material reviewed.

How much land must the developer assemble?

The policy permits phased land assembly rather than requiring the developer to own or control the entire township area at the first stage.

The developer must establish control over the prescribed initial share before receiving the relevant licence or preliminary approval and must assemble the remaining land within the timetable prescribed by the authority.

This flexibility is intended to reduce the difficulty of assembling several adjoining parcels at once. However, it also creates execution risk. A developer that cannot acquire or legally control the remaining land may be unable to complete the approved layout.

Applicants must verify:

The minimum initial land-control requirement;

The form of ownership, registered agreement or development right accepted;

The deadline for assembling the balance land;

The treatment of disputed or non-contiguous plots;

Consequences of failing to complete land assembly.

What planning and infrastructure conditions apply?

A township must conform to the applicable master plan, zonal plan, building byelaws and development regulations.

The 2025 Model Building Construction and Development Byelaws require development applications to include detailed information on:

Site boundaries and neighbouring land;

Existing and proposed roads;

Residential, commercial and public uses;

Water supply;

Sewerage and drainage;

Solid-waste disposal;

Electricity;

Parks and landscaping;

Community facilities;

Physical features such as water bodies and high-tension lines;

Groundwater conservation and recharge.

These byelaws now operate alongside sectoral policies, including the Township Policy, unless a specific policy provision lawfully provides otherwise.

The township must have access from a road of the width prescribed by the policy and the local planning framework. Internal road widths, density, Floor Area Ratio, open-space provision and permissible uses are determined through the sanctioned layout and applicable regulations.

Floor Area Ratio means the total permissible floor area of buildings relative to the size of the development site.

What affordable-housing obligations apply?

Developers must provide housing or developed land for economically weaker section and lower-income group households according to the applicable Uttar Pradesh policy, government orders and sanctioned township layout.

These obligations are intended to ensure that a township is not developed exclusively for higher-income households.

The developer should verify:

The required share of economically weaker section and lower-income group housing;

Unit size;

Construction specifications;

Sale price or allotment conditions;

Location within the township;

Completion stage;

Whether built units or serviced plots are required;

Transfer or allotment procedure.

The official policy text and current affordable-housing government orders should be read together. The obligation should not be reduced to a generic percentage without checking the rules applicable when the project is approved.

What commercial and mixed uses are permitted?

The policy allows integrated development containing residential, commercial and community uses, subject to the approved layout and limits prescribed by the competent authority.

Commercial components may include local shopping, offices, services, hospitality and other approved uses necessary to support the township. Land cannot be converted freely to an unrestricted commercial use merely because it lies within a township.

Every use must remain consistent with:

The approved township licence;

The sanctioned layout;

The master or zonal plan;

The applicable zoning regulations;

Building and fire-safety rules;

Environmental and traffic requirements.

What land-use and conversion relief is available?

One of the policy’s principal forms of facilitation is relief from specified land-use conversion charges.

Official government material describes a reduction in conversion costs as an important benefit under the policy. The consolidated English policy also provides that no land-use conversion charge is payable for specified land swapping undertaken under the policy conditions.

This does not mean that every change of land use is free. The applicable relief depends on:

The original land-use classification;

Whether the change is part of the approved township;

The competent authority;

The nature of the transaction;

Whether land is being swapped;

Compliance with the policy and master plan.

A developer should obtain a written calculation from the planning authority before treating conversion-charge relief as a project saving.

Can land be swapped or adjusted?

The policy allows specified adjustment or swapping of land where this helps create a viable and contiguous township layout.

Such flexibility may be useful where public roads, government land, irregular boundaries or excluded plots interrupt the proposed site. The policy provides relief from land-use conversion charges for qualifying swaps.

Land swapping remains subject to valuation, title, public-interest and authority approval. It is not a private right to exchange any parcel unilaterally.

How can a developer obtain a township licence?

The broad process involves:

Identifying a contiguous site meeting the minimum area requirement;

Verifying ownership, title and master-plan land use;

Establishing control over the required initial land area;

Preparing a concept plan and financial proposal;

Applying to the competent Development Authority or the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board;

Paying the prescribed processing fee;

Undergoing scrutiny of land, developer eligibility and infrastructure;

Obtaining a preliminary approval or township licence;

Assembling the remaining land within the prescribed period;

Securing approval of the detailed layout and development plan;

Registering the project under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, where applicable;

Developing infrastructure and housing in approved phases;

Obtaining completion certificates for each phase.

The consolidated policy refers to an application processing fee of Rs 1,000 plus Goods and Services Tax. This amount should not be confused with development charges, licence fees, external-development costs or security requirements.

What obligations apply after licensing?

The developer must comply with the approved phasing and construction timetable.

Typical obligations include:

Completing land assembly;

Constructing internal roads and utilities;

Providing parks and community facilities;

Creating affordable housing;

Maintaining infrastructure until transfer;

Obtaining building approvals;

Registering saleable phases with the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority;

Selling only approved plots or units;

Meeting environmental and fire-safety conditions;

Obtaining phase-wise completion certificates;

Transferring specified public facilities to the authority or designated body.

Failure to meet licence conditions may lead to penalties, forfeiture of security, cancellation or restrictions on further sale and development.

Implementation and progress so far

The policy remains published on the official Invest UP and Awas Bandhu portals. The Housing and Urban Planning Department has also incorporated township-policy administration into its digital planning and approval systems.

An official government update in August 2025 referred to greenfield township projects involving about Rs 6,000 crore under the policy. This represents government-reported planned expenditure for township development and should not automatically be described as completed investment or fully operational housing.

Consolidated official data were not identified on:

Township applications received;

Licences issued;

Land assembled;

Layouts sanctioned;

Housing units completed;

Economically weaker section and lower-income group units delivered;

Private investment realised;

Projects cancelled or delayed.

How does the policy support Uttar Pradesh’s wider urban strategy?

The policy seeks to channel urban expansion into approved, infrastructure-supported developments rather than unplanned colonies.

It complements:

City master plans;

The Uttar Pradesh Transit-Oriented Development Policy, 2022;

Affordable-housing frameworks;

Current building and zoning regulations;

Digital building-plan approval;

Greenfield township development by public agencies;

Urban transport and utility investment.

Private townships can extend housing supply, but they must remain integrated with external roads, water, sewerage, public transport and municipal services.

Key challenges and limitations

Land assembly: Even reduced minimum areas may involve many landowners and disputed parcels.

External infrastructure: A township may provide internal roads and utilities but still depend on government agencies for trunk roads, water and sewerage.

Affordable-housing delivery: Compliance must be monitored so that economically weaker section and lower-income group components are not delayed or relocated to unsuitable areas.

Project duration: Large township projects can take several years, increasing financing and market risk.

Regulatory overlap: Developers must comply with the township policy, master plans, building byelaws, real-estate regulation and environmental laws.

Limited public data: A consolidated project-level implementation dashboard was not identified.

What developers and buyers should keep in mind

Developers should verify:

Minimum site area;

Population category of the town;

Initial and final land-control requirements;

Master-plan land use;

Conversion-charge relief;

Affordable-housing obligations;

External-development responsibilities;

Phasing and completion deadlines;

Real-estate registration;

Current building and zoning regulations.

Homebuyers should verify the township licence, approved layout, Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration, phase completion, land title and promised infrastructure before purchasing.

Eligibility and development rights remain subject to the notified policy, applicable government orders, master plans, building byelaws, licence conditions and approval by the competent authority.

FAQs

What is the policy’s main purpose?

It seeks to promote planned private townships with housing, infrastructure, open spaces and community facilities.

What is the minimum township area?

It is 12.5 acres in towns with fewer than 2 lakh residents and 25 acres in larger cities.

Does the policy provide a cash subsidy?

No general capital subsidy is provided. Its main benefits concern licensing, land assembly and specified land-use or conversion facilitation.

Can any land be developed as a township?

No. The land must satisfy title, access, planning, land-use and infrastructure conditions.

Are affordable homes mandatory?

Yes. Economically weaker section and lower-income group housing obligations apply under the relevant policy and sanctioned layout.

Which authority approves a township?

The competent Development Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board or another authorised planning body processes the licence and layout.

Is a township licence the same as Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration?

No. The developer may also need to register saleable phases under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Conclusion

The Uttar Pradesh Township Policy, 2023 reduces the scale required for private township development and introduces a more flexible licence-based framework for land assembly and planned urban expansion.

Its principal value lies in enabling townships of 12.5–25 acres, facilitating land-use processes and requiring integrated infrastructure and affordable housing. Its effectiveness will depend on land assembly, external infrastructure, regulatory oversight and timely completion of approved phases.

The most important indicators to monitor are licences issued, layouts sanctioned, housing completed, affordable units delivered and actual private investment realised.

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