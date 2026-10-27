Yogi Adityanath pitches Uttar Pradesh as GCC hub, releases white paper

Pitching Uttar Pradesh as a future Global Capability Centre (GCC) hub, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today released a white paper on the growing services sector domain of GCC.

The white paper titled ‘The True Economics of AI Adoption in GCCs’ was drafted under a deep-tech innovation collaboration between HCL Technologies and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

After inaugurating the 'GCC Innovation Summit 2026' in Lucknow, Yogi, in his address, said the Uttar Pradesh GCC Policy 2024 offered a slew of incentives including land subsidy to attract investment and create job opportunities.

The policy aims to attract over 1,000 new GCC units and generate half-million jobs across the state including tier 2 and 3 cities.

Leading IT and services companies including LG Electronics, Smartworks, Microsoft, HCL Technologies etc apart from IIT Kanpur partnered the Uttar Pradesh government for the Summit, which positioned the landlocked state as a preferred GCC destination.

"Uttar Pradesh has a robust land bank of more than 75,000 acres apart from a pro-industry framework of policies," the CM said while stressing upon adequate power supply, good governance and improved law and order as attractions for investors.

Meanwhile, the global companies praised UP's policies, improved infrastructure, skilled workforce, and administrative support for investors.

LG Electronics representative Brijesh Sharma said the company was investing ₹634 crore in its Eco Solutions GCC, and aims to begin operations by the end of this year.

LG targets to create 500+ jobs through talent development and training. "In the future, research and development will also be expanded in AI-based data centre cooling technologies," he added.

Harsh Binani of Smartworks claimed the Yogi government had recognised the potential of GCCs, and accelerated the investment process.

Smartworks manages over 2 million sq ft of office space in Noida, where 110+ companies operate, while the company is now expanding into Lucknow spanning 200,000 sq ft.

Currently, more than 2.3 million professionals work across over 2,100 GCCs in India. Now, Uttar Pradesh is wooing GCCs in Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, allowing local workforce opportunities to pursue global careers within the state.

Meanwhile, the Microsoft campus in Noida, which currently employs 3,000 people, was developed with an investment of ₹2,500 crore.

Kiran Cherukuri, representing HCL Technologies, highlighted the launch of an AI-powered GCC Centre of Excellence at HCL's Lucknow campus in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).