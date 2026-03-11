AFCAT 1 result 2026 out, know how to check scorecard and more on website

Today, March 11, the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026). On the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in, candidates who took the exam on January 31 can now view their scorecards and obtain the merit list.

The goal of this year's recruitment campaign is to fill 340 Group A Gazetted Officer positions in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch, and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. Young men and women who want to become commissioned officers in the Indian Air Force must pass the AFCAT exam.

How to check the AFCAT result 2026?

· Step 1. Visit the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in.

· Step 2. Find the link that says, "AFCAT-01/2026 Result has been declared" on the homepage.

· Step 3. You will be redirected to the candidate login page.

· Step 4. Give your registered Email ID and Password.

· Step 5. Your AFCAT 01/2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download and save multiple copies for future use.

Details mentioned on the AFCAT scorecard 2026

· Candidate's full name and registration number

· Section-wise marks obtained

· AFCAT cutoff marks for the year

· Total marks scored

· Qualifying status for the next stage

AFCAT 2026 marking scheme

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) exam if their score is equal to or higher than the specified cutoff.

When examining their scorecards, students should be aware of the particular marking pattern used in the AFCAT exam:

· +3 marks for every correct answer

· -1 mark for every incorrect answer (negative marking)

· No marks deducted for unattempted questions.

AFCAT 2026 Selection Process

To join the Indian Air Force, one must first be eligible to take the written AFCAT exam. After passing this step, candidates need to get ready for the extensive AFSB testing procedure.

Stage 1: AFSB Registration

Candidates who have been shortlisted must use their login credentials to register for the AFSB interview via the official portal. Candidates will receive their AFSB exam date and centre information by registered phone number and email after registering.

Stage 2: AFSB Testing Components (4-5 days)

1. Day 1: Screening Test

· Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) tests

· Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PPDT)

· Candidates clearing the screening will stay for further testing.

2. Days 2-4: Psychological and Group Testing

· Psychological Tests: Thematic Apperception Test (TAT), Situation Reaction Test (SRT), Word Association Test (WAT), and Self-Description Test held by psychologists.

2. Final day: Group Tests

· Group Discussion, Progressive Group Tasks, Group Planning Exercise, Half Group Tasks, and Lecturette

· Personal Interview: In-depth conversation with the Interviewing Officer