Ahead of Neet re-test, 12 suicides in 37 days highlight student stress

With more than 2 million candidates set to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet)-UG re-test on June 21, reports of at least 12 student suicides in the 37 days since the original examination was cancelled have raised concerns over the impact of exam-related uncertainty on aspirants. The incidents have reignited debate over mental health challenges and the pressures associated with India's highly competitive entrance examination system.

ALSO READ: NTA to hold nationwide mock drill on Jun 20 ahead of NEET-UG re-exam The deaths, reported from several states, have brought the impact of prolonged uncertainty and repeated examinations on students already navigating intense academic pressure.

Cases across states

Among the reported cases was that of a 17-year-old Neet aspirant from Goa, who allegedly died by suicide days after the examination was cancelled amid allegations of a paper leak. Family members reportedly told investigators that the student had been distressed by the prospect of appearing for the examination again.

In Nagpur, an 18-year-old aspirant allegedly died by suicide after expressing concerns about the re-test. According to local media reports, a note recovered by police indicated that the student was struggling to cope with the prospect of preparing for another examination after months of study.

Similar incidents have been reported from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttarakhand and other states, with family members in several cases citing examination-related stress and uncertainty as contributing factors. Police investigations into individual cases remain ongoing.

ALSO READ: From Telegram curbs to AI checks: Inside Neet-UG re-exam security plan While the circumstances surrounding each death vary, the incidents have collectively drawn attention to the emotional burden placed on students preparing for competitive examinations.

Anxiety beyond those appearing again

The uncertainty surrounding the cancellation and subsequent re-test has affected not only candidates required to sit the examination again but also millions of students awaiting admissions and counselling schedules.

Mental health professionals say the disruption of academic plans, concerns over fairness and the fear of losing a year can significantly heighten anxiety levels among aspirants.

Counsellors working with students have reported an increase in calls related to examination stress, sleep disturbances and fears about academic performance since the controversy emerged.

"The uncertainty itself becomes a stressor," a Delhi-based psychologist who works with students preparing for competitive examinations told The Indian Express. "Many aspirants spend years preparing for a single examination. Any disruption to that process can have a significant psychological impact."

Spotlight on India's examination system

The incidents have reignited debate over India's highly competitive entrance examination framework, where a single test often determines admission to professional courses.

The Neet-UG controversy has already raised questions about examination security, transparency and governance. The reports of student suicides have added another dimension to the discussion, bringing attention to the mental health implications of high-stakes testing.

While ensuring examination integrity remains essential, authorities must also strengthen counselling support and psychological assistance for students during periods of uncertainty, some experts believe.

The Union government has assured candidates that extensive measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-test. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the examination will be conducted under enhanced security arrangements and that efforts are underway to strengthen the testing system.