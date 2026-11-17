The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the statutory body responsible for regulating technical education in India, has partnered with Germany-based Nemetschek Group, a software solutions provider for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, to upskill 150,000 students over the next three years and establish 15 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across AICTE-affiliated institutions.

Nemetschek will serve as the knowledge and technology partner to AICTE, supporting faculty and student development, institutional capacity building, research and innovation, and the development of pilot projects, the company said on Tuesday.

The partnership, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), will focus on strengthening industry-academia collaboration and preparing students from civil engineering and related disciplines for technology-driven roles in the AEC sector.

“At the heart of the initiative is a shared objective to upskill and reskill 150,000 students from Civil Engineering and related disciplines over the next three years, preparing them for emerging and technology-driven job roles across the AEC industry,” the company’s statement said.

The partnership comes amid growing adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) across the AEC sector, changing how infrastructure and buildings are designed, engineered and constructed. Automation is also taking over routine tasks such as drafting, modelling and documentation, increasing demand for engineers with digital skills and the ability to work with emerging technologies.

The AICTE is a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, responsible for regulating and overseeing technical education in the country. It grants approval to engineering, management, architecture, pharmacy and other technical institutions, and sets standards for infrastructure, faculty and academic programmes.

It oversees around 8,600 approved technical institutions across the country, according to data from the AICTE dashboard. It also plays a key role in aligning technical education with industry requirements and improving graduates' employability.

Of the 15 institutions identified for the CoEs, 10 will function as regional nodal centres, extending training, knowledge and best practices to other institutions in their respective regions.

The collaboration will also facilitate access to resources and expertise related to emerging technologies, alongside joint workshops, training programmes, conferences and experiential learning initiatives.

Yves Padrines, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Nemetschek Group, said the partnership would bring industry expertise, technology and practical learning opportunities into classrooms through the CoEs, helping students develop skills relevant to the changing needs of the built environment.

“The future of the AEC industry will be shaped by professionals who can combine strong technical foundations with digital capabilities, innovative thinking and an understanding of AI and emerging technologies,” Padrines said.

Shyama Rath, member secretary at AICTE, said the council was seeking to strengthen industry partnerships to better prepare students for changing workplace requirements.

“This partnership with Nemetschek will provide students and faculty with greater exposure to contemporary technologies, industry practices and opportunities for applied learning. The establishment of AEC Centres of Excellence will further strengthen institutional capabilities while creating a stronger pathway from education to employability,” Rath added.