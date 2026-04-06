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Home / Education / News / AP Inter Results 2026: When and where to download scorecard? Details here

AP Inter Results 2026: When and where to download scorecard? Details here

Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2026 are expected in early April, with April 8, 10, or 12 emerging as possible release dates

AP Inter Results 2026

AP Inter Results 2026 Date and Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate results for both first and second year in the first or second week of April. The AP Inter 1st Year Results 2026 and AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2026 will be available on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, as well as on popular education portals such as Manabadi.
 
Once released, students can check their results online by entering their Hall Ticket Number on the respective portals. As per media reports, the results are likely to be declared on April 12, 2026, around 11 am, although the Board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time.
 

About the AP Inter exams 2026

The AP Inter Second Year exams were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026, and the first year exams were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026. Answer script evaluation began on March 4, 2026, and is still in progress.
The results are likely to be announced on April 8, 10, or 12, although these dates are tentative and yet to be officially confirmed.

How to download AP Inter Results 2026?

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

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Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link
Fill in your Hall ticket number
Check and download your marksheet. 

Details mentioned in AP Inter Results 2026 marksheet

Student’s name
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Grades
Grading System.

Inside the AP Inter Results 2026

Students should be ready to check their scores as soon as the AP Inter Results 2026 are released. To avoid missing any important updates, they should keep their hall ticket number handy and regularly check official sources. The grading system used in the AP Inter Results also makes it easier for students to understand their performance levels.
 
Accessing the results will be simple and convenient, with multiple platforms available. The results are significant as they influence students' academic progress and future career prospects. Students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and keep their login details ready to access their results quickly and smoothly.

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Topics : Andhra Pradesh exam results board examinations board exams

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

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