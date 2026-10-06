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AP LAWCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 today: Steps to check online

AP LAWCET seat allotment result 2026 for phase 1 will be released soon. Registered candidates can download APLAWCET phase 1 allotment PDF online at official website cap.apcfss.in

AP LAWCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2026

AP LAWCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2026 soon

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

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The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the AP LAWCET Phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, October 6. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status online through the official counselling website, cap.apcfss.in.
 
The allotment is for admissions to three-year LLB, five-year LLB and LLM programmes offered by participating law colleges in Andhra Pradesh.
 
To download the AP LAWCET seat allotment result, candidates must enter their login information. Between October 7 and 9, 2026, those assigned seats must report to their respective colleges.

How to check and download APLAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Phase 1?

·        Go to official website at cap.apcfss.in
 
 
·        On the homepage, open candidate login section

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·        Fill in login details created during registration
 
·        Submit details to check the allotment status on screen
 
·        Review College and course allotted
 
·        Download the allotment order and save it for later use.

Documents required for AP LAWCET Counselling 2026

·        AP LAWCET rank card
 
·        Hall ticket
 
·        Passport-size photo
 
·        Qualifying degree marks memo
 
·        Study certificates
 
·        Transfer certificate
 
·        Caste certificate, if applicable
 
·        Income certificate, if applicable. 

More about the 2026 AP LAWCET Phase 1

Candidates should be aware that the DNR College of Law, Bhimavaram, is included in the counselling in accordance with the directives of the AP High Court; nevertheless, the college has not yet received clearance from the Bar Council of India (BCI).
 
Admission to undergraduate and graduate legal programs offered by state universities, their constituent/affiliated institutions, and private universities in Andhra Pradesh will be granted to candidates who successfully complete all counselling stages.  
 

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Topics : andhra university Andhra Pradesh High Court exam results

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 4:18 PM IST