The Class 12 results are expected to be released soon by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), but not today. Ranoj Pegu, Assam’s Education Minister, dismissed rumours of a same-day announcement. In a post on X on Thursday night, he said, “HS exam results will not be declared tomorrow. This is a rumour.”

The result date is typically announced via the official social media handles of the Chief Minister and the Education Minister. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet.

This year, 3,30,744 students appeared for the Assam HS exams 2026, conducted across 821 centres from February 11 to March 16.

How to check the Assam class 12th result online?

Visit the Official Website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “HS Final Year Result 2026".

Fill in your Roll Number and Registration Number exactly as mentioned on your admit card.

Press ‘Submit’ to see your result.

Save the digital marksheet and print a copy for later use.

List of Websites to check and download the Assam AHSEC Result 2026

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online. Students can check their results via the official website and the DigiLocker portal. To download marksheets, refer to the list of websites below:

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026- Passing Marks

The AHSEC Class 12 results will be released soon by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be declared together. Candidates must secure the minimum required marks to qualify for higher education.

To pass, students need at least 30 per cent overall and in each subject. Those who do not meet the criteria can appear for compartment exams to improve their scores.

Details Mentioned on the Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Board

Subjects

Stream

Marks scored

Total marks

Qualifying status

Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026: What after HS Results?

The Assam HS Result 2026 will be announced online. Students can access their results through the official portal and the DigiLocker website. To download marksheets, candidates must log in using their roll and registration numbers.

The board will also release applications for Class 12 supplementary exams. Students who wish to improve their scores can apply and appear for these exams.

More about the Assam Board Class 12th exams

After they are released, students who took the Class 12 board exams will be able to view and download their digital marksheets from the official AHSEC websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. Students can access their results through third-party portals and the mobile application "UPOLOBDHA" in addition to the official websites.

It is advised that candidates download the app from the Play Store prior to the release of the results. Do not panic if your digital marksheet has any spelling mistakes or incorrect marks. Starting next week, AHSEC permits a corrective window. To begin the official correction process, students must present the original admit card and a copy of the downloaded result to their respective school administrations.