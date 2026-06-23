HSLC Compartment Result 2026: The Assam HSLC compartment result 2026 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, Division 1 of ASSEB today, June 23, at 11 am, on its official website, sebaonline.org.

The official announcement related to the SEBA HSLC compartment/supplementary result 2026 date and time was posted on X (previously known as Twitter) by the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu.

The board held the Assam compartment exams 2026 from May 29 to June 5, 2026, for those students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main Assam HSLC result 2026.

How to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2026?

· Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

· Then, route to the result section on the homepage.

· Press on the “Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2026” link.

· Fill in your Roll Number and other required details and click on the Submit button.

· Your SEBA 10th supplementary result 2026 will display on the screen.

· Download and save the result scorecard marksheet for later use.

SEBA 10th Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website The 2026 SEBA 10th results will be made public online. Once the results are available, candidates can obtain their marksheets and check them by logging in with their credentials. Students must go to the official website and enter their 10th compartment exam roll number in order to view the results.

Details mentioned on Assam HSLC Compartment Marksheet 2026

· Candidate name

· Roll number

· Name of exam

· Exam type

· Subjects

· Marks scored

· Grade

DIRECT LINK - Assam Class 10 Compartmental Result 2026 · Qualifying status.

Passing Criteria for Assam HSLC Compartment Exams 2026

For applicants who did not receive the required passing score on their main exam, the Assam board administers compartment exams. The SEBA Main test 2026 and the ASSEB HSLC compartment exam have comparable passing requirements. In every topic, students must score at least 30 per cent.

Candidates must pass both the objective (OMR) and descriptive sections independently for key courses. To pass the test, candidates must receive at least 180 marks overall.