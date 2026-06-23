Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Assam HSLC Compartment result 2026 to be out today; how to check scores

Assam HSLC Compartment result 2026 to be out today; how to check scores

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, will declare the SEBA HSLC Compartmental Result 2026 today at 11 am on the official website. Students can check their results using their credentials

Assam HSLC Compartment Exam 2026

Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 updates: ASSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result Link Active at sebaonline.org; Check Score Online Here

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HSLC Compartment Result 2026: The Assam HSLC compartment result 2026 will be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, Division 1 of ASSEB today, June 23, at 11 am, on its official website, sebaonline.org. 
 
The official announcement related to the SEBA HSLC compartment/supplementary result 2026 date and time was posted on X (previously known as Twitter) by the state education minister, Ranoj Pegu.
 
The board held the Assam compartment exams 2026 from May 29 to June 5, 2026, for those students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main Assam HSLC result 2026.

How to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2026?

·        Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.
 
 
·        Then, route to the result section on the homepage.

Also Read

NABARD, Nabard

Nabard appoints G Ramesh Kumar as new Chief General Manager of Assam unit

CUET UG 2026 Exam Result

CUET UG Result 2026: Check how to download the scorecard, once released

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

EU lifts travel advisory for Assam, except 3 districts under Afspa: Himanta

MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result 2026

MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result 2026 for PCM Group declared; check details

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's Takaichi may visit India in July with top execs from Suzuki, Toyota

 
·        Press on the “Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2026” link.
 
·        Fill in your Roll Number and other required details and click on the Submit button.
 
·        Your SEBA 10th supplementary result 2026 will display on the screen.
 
·        Download and save the result scorecard marksheet for later use.

SEBA 10th Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

The 2026 SEBA 10th results will be made public online. Once the results are available, candidates can obtain their marksheets and check them by logging in with their credentials. Students must go to the official website and enter their 10th compartment exam roll number in order to view the results. 

Details mentioned on Assam HSLC Compartment Marksheet 2026

·        Candidate name
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Name of exam
 
·        Exam type
 
·        Subjects
 
·        Marks scored
 
·        Grade
 
·        Qualifying status.    DIRECT LINK - Assam Class 10 Compartmental Result 2026

Passing Criteria for Assam HSLC Compartment Exams 2026

For applicants who did not receive the required passing score on their main exam, the Assam board administers compartment exams. The SEBA Main test 2026 and the ASSEB HSLC compartment exam have comparable passing requirements. In every topic, students must score at least 30 per cent.
 
Candidates must pass both the objective (OMR) and descriptive sections independently for key courses. To pass the test, candidates must receive at least 180 marks overall.

More From This Section

NEP 2020, QS World University Rankings 2027, Indian universities, international students in India, higher education internationalisation, Study in India programme, foreign faculty, global university rankings, IIT Madras, international education, over

Despite NEP push, universities yet to attract foreign students, facultypremium

SSC CGL 2026

SSC CGL 2026 registration ends today for 12,256 vacancies; how to apply

Australia visa

Melbourne seeks deeper India engagement despite Australia visa tightening

NEET-UG candidates check seating arrangements and examination details on a notice board at an examination centre, in Bengaluru, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

NEET (UG) retest: 2 mn candidates, 700K personnel, fresh test of trust

Exam

Neet-UG retest today: 2.2 million aspirants to appear under tight security

Topics : Assam Board result Assam board results Assam exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayAssam HSLC Compartment Result 2026Stocks To BuyRussian Oil ImportsWaterways Leisure IPO DetailsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance