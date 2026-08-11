Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27 registration opens; know last date to apply

The Azim Premji Scholarship 2026–2027 (Round 1) application process has begun, according to the Azim Premji Foundation. The scholarship is intended to give disadvantaged young women financial support so they can pursue higher education after completing Class 12.

The main goal of this scholarship is to find and assist disadvantaged students who want to explore possibilities for higher education. According to the foundation, the scholarship is not given out based on merit, caste, money, or religion.

What is the Azim Premji Foundation 2026?

Under the scholarship, students starting their first year of an undergraduate degree or diploma program are eligible to apply for financial assistance of Rs 30,000 annually. Andhra Pradesh and Delhi (NCT) have been added to the list of states and Union Territories that qualify for the 2026–2027 list.

The scholarship is designed to help underprivileged students pursue higher education for the duration of the student's first undergraduate degree or certificate program. This implies that during the course of the program, a student may get up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Important dates

The 2026 cohort's Round 1 application period began on August 10 until August 31, 2026. Additionally, the Foundation has declared that the second round of applications will take place between January 10 and January 31, 2027.

ALSO READ: NMMSS Scholarship 2026-27 registration starts; know eligibility & more The deadline for renewing scholarships for students in the 2024 and 2025 lists for the 2026–2027 school year is September 2026.

How to apply online for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026?

· Visit the official Azim Premji Foundation website at azimpremjifoundation.org.

· Click on "Register New Applicants Cohort 2026."

· Fill in your mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent to you.

· Set up your user ID and password.

· Log in and complete the application form with your academic and personal details.

· Upload the essential documents.

· Fill in your accurate bank account details for the fund transfer.

ALSO READ: Delhi govt declares free 1-year JEE, NEET coaching scholarship for Class 12 · Review, save, submit and keep a downloaded or printed copy of the final submitted form and later for verification use or follow-up.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27 eligibility

· The scholarship is only for 'girl' students.

· Mandatory passed both Class 10 and Class 12 as a regular student either from a government school or college in one of the eligible states or Union Territories, listed on the website.

· Mandatory to take admission in the first year of a recognised undergraduate degree or diploma programme.

· Mandatory to have a regular programme offered by a government institution or a recognised private college or university in India.

· Mandatory to have a first undergraduate degree or diploma after Class 12.

· Students already pursuing the 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th year of an UG programme 'cannot' apply as new applicants.

· Not eligible for distance-learning programmes.

· Candidates are prohibited for those who currently receive or have previously received Wipro scholarships, such as the Santoor Scholarship.

· No age limit for applying, provided all other eligibility conditions are met.

More about the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026 registration

The official Azim Premji Foundation scholarship application portal is where qualified applicants can submit their online applications. There is no application fee.

Documents such as their Aadhaar card, bank account information, Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets, a photo, and documentation of their degree course admission are required of applicants.

List of eligible states/UTs under the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27