AP 1st year results 2026 out: On April 15, 2026, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the AP Inter Result 2026. The Board declared the first- and second-year results at 10:30 am.

At a press conference, officials will share key details, including pass percentages, grade-wise and gender-wise performance, along with other data.

Students can also check their results on the third-party website manabadi.co.in. The official websites—bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in—allow candidates to access their BIEAP first- and second-year results.

How to check AP Inter Results 2026?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh

Step 2: Press on the AP Inter Results 2026 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your hall ticket number in the login window

Step 4: Send the details to check your result

Step 5: Check your marks, grades, and qualifying status carefully

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: DigiLocker issues notification to check scores Step 6: Download the result and keep a printout for later use.

AP Inter Results 2026: Steps to check scores via WhatsApp?

To make result checking faster and easier, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has introduced a WhatsApp facility. Students can send a “Hi” message to 9552300009 to obtain their AP Intermediate Results 2026 directly on their mobile phones.

Details Mentioned on the AP Inter 2026 Marksheet

· Student’s Name

· Hall Ticket Number

· District Name

· Course/Stream (General/Vocational)

· Subject-wise Marks

· Total Marks Obtained

· Grade/Grade Points

· Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail).

AP Inter Results 2026 - Passing Marks

· Students need to secure a minimum score of 35% marks in every subject

· Both theory and practical exams should be cleared individually (if applicable)

· Overall aggregate performance is also considered for the final qualification

· Students failing to meet the minimum marks will be required to show up for supplementary exams.

AP Inter Results 2026: Rechecking and revaluation

After the Manabadi Inter 2nd Year Results 2026 are announced, BIEAP will release the schedule for rechecking and revaluation of answer scripts. Students who are not satisfied can apply for either or both services.

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE class 10th, 12th results The official notification—covering dates, application process, and fees for revaluation (full reassessment) and rechecking (marks totalling)—will be available soon on the BIEAP website. Applications must be submitted before the deadline.

AP Inter Results 2026: Migration, duplicate certificates

Students who have completed the Intermediate course (second-year exam) will receive migration certificates from BIEAP after the AP Inter results are released.

This allows them to seek admission to other institutions or boards for further education. BIEAP also issues duplicate or triplicate certificates to students who have misplaced their original marks memo.