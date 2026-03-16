Bihar Police SI PT Result 2026 Declared: The Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Examination Result 2026 has been released by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC). On the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in, candidates who took the recruitment exam in January may now view their qualification status and merit list.

The Bihar Police held a recruitment exam for the post of Sub-Inspector. Which applicants go to the next round of the selection process is determined by the declared result. Candidates can verify their eligibility status by searching their roll numbers after downloading the merit list PDF from the commission's official website.

How to check the Bihar Police SI Result 2026?

· Visit the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

· Open the Results or latest notification section.

· Press on the link titled “Bihar Police SI Result 2026”.

· The merit list PDF will display on the screen.

· Find your roll number in the result PDF.

· Download and save the file for later reference.

Details Mentioned in BPSSC SI Merit List 2026

The roll numbers of the applicants shortlisted for the next round of the hiring process are included in the merit list that the commission has made public. The paper contains several examination details in addition to roll numbers:

· Total number of candidates who appeared in the exam

· Details of candidates 'disqualification'

· Total number of shortlisted candidates

· Category-wise cut-off marks

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Bihar Police SI Result 2026: Recruitment and Vacancy Details

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission organises the recruiting campaign to fill open positions in the Bihar Police's Home Department. A significant number of candidates took part in the preliminary exam earlier this year, according to official records.

Over 6.5 lakh applicants took part in the hiring process under Advertisement No. 05/2025. On January 18 and 21, 2026, the preliminary exams were conducted. Candidates have been shortlisted for the next round if they met the category-wise cut-off and obtained the minimum qualifying marks.

What happens after the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2026?

The commission has shortlisted twenty times as many candidates as there are available seats. These shortlisted candidates will now be eligible for the next step of the hiring process. Shortlisted candidates will get ready for the next phase of the hiring process following the announcement of the preliminary exam results. The date of the Mains exam is April 19, 2026.

Two papers covering language and general knowledge topics will make up the Mains exam. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and medical examination will be administered to candidates who pass the Mains test. For more information on the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector recruitment procedure, candidates are encouraged by the authorities to frequently visit the official website.