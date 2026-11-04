The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is scheduled to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card today, November 4. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

To access the CAT 2026 admit card download link, candidates must have their registered User ID and password. The exam schedule states that CAT 2026 will take place on November 29, 2026, in 3 sessions at various Indian exam locations.

CAT Admit Card 2026 Important details

· Exam Name: Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026

· Conducting Institute: IIM Indore

· Admit Card Release Date: November 4, 2026

· Exam Date: November 29, 2026

· Examination Mode: Computer-Based Test

· Admit Card Mode: Online

· Official Website: iimcat.ac.in

· Login Credentials: User ID and Password.

How to Download CAT Admit Card 2026?

Candidates must keep their login credentials ready to stay away from last-minute difficulties while downloading the hall ticket. Candidates can follow the steps below to review and download their CAT 2026 admit cards:

· Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

· Click on the CAT 2026 Registered Candidate Login link.

· Fill in your registered User ID and password.

· Submit the login credentials.

· Open the CAT 2026 admit card download link.

· Your admit card will display on the screen.

· Download the hall ticket PDF.

· Take a clear printout for examination-day use.

Details Mentioned on CAT Admit Card 2026

· Candidate's name

· CAT registration number

· Photograph and signature

· Examination date

· Allotted examination slot

· Reporting time

· Examination centre name and address

· Important examination-day instructions.

CAT 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings

IIM Indore will hold the CAT 2026 examination on November 29, 2026. The examination will occur in 3 sessions. The expected examination schedule is as follows:

· Slot 1: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

· Slot 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

· Slot 3: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM.

CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

· Don't forget to carry a printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card.

· Carry a valid original photo ID.

· Reach the centre according to the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

· Follow the instructions given by the examination officials.

· Avoid carrying banned electronic devices, including mobile phones and calculators.

· Cross-check the examination centre address in advance to avoid delays.