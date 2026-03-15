CBSE cancels Class XII exams in West Asia amid regional tensions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled the remaining Class XII board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries, including papers earlier postponed amid the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict.

In a circular issued by the board, all Class XII examinations slated between March 16 and April 10, 2026, for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will not be conducted. These schools primarily cater to students from the Indian diaspora.

“All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said the notice.

The decision follows a series of earlier measures under which CBSE had postponed certain papers while assessing whether examinations could continue in these countries. The board added that exams earlier deferred through circulars issued on March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7 and March 9 will also remain cancelled.

CBSE said the decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of conducting examinations in the affected countries and considering inputs from local authorities and affiliated schools. The announcement affects students enrolled in CBSE schools across the Gulf region, home to a large population of Indian expatriate families.

The board added that the method for assessing students and declaring results for those affected will be communicated later. “The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately,” it said.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions in parts of West Asia, which have disrupted regular activities, including school examinations, in several countries across the region.

Several papers for students in the Middle East had already been postponed earlier this month due to the deteriorating security situation in parts of the region. CBSE had initially deferred the examinations and said it would review the situation before announcing further steps.

With the latest circular, the board has now formally cancelled the remaining Class XII examinations for students in the seven countries.

The Middle East hosts one of the largest clusters of overseas schools affiliated with CBSE. Board examinations are typically conducted simultaneously in India and at international centres, making disruptions in overseas locations particularly complex to manage.

The Class XII board examination cycle for 2026 began earlier this year and will continue in India until early April.