Sunday, March 15, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE cancels Class XII exams in West Asia amid regional tensions

CBSE cancels Class XII exams in West Asia amid regional tensions

CBSE cancelled remaining Class XII board exams in seven West Asian countries scheduled between March 16 and April 10 after reviewing security conditions amid the Iran-US-Israel conflict

Exam, National exam

The board added that the method for assessing students and declaring results for those affected will be communicated later. Photo: Shutterstock

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled the remaining Class XII board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries, including papers earlier postponed amid the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict.
 
In a circular issued by the board, all Class XII examinations slated between March 16 and April 10, 2026, for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will not be conducted. These schools primarily cater to students from the Indian diaspora.
 
“All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” said the notice.
 
 
The decision follows a series of earlier measures under which CBSE had postponed certain papers while assessing whether examinations could continue in these countries. The board added that exams earlier deferred through circulars issued on March 1, March 3, March 5, March 7 and March 9 will also remain cancelled.
 
CBSE said the decision was taken after reviewing the feasibility of conducting examinations in the affected countries and considering inputs from local authorities and affiliated schools. The announcement affects students enrolled in CBSE schools across the Gulf region, home to a large population of Indian expatriate families.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

IRGC threatens to hunt Netanyahu as Israel denies assassination rumours

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindalco sustainable mining

Hindalco halts production of extruded aluminium products due to Iran war

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump rejects deal with Iran on current terms as West Asia war escalates

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

LPG shortage: PNGRB asks city gas firms to speed up piped gas line rollout

Trade, ports, export

Exporters plan early shipments, explore alternate routes amid Iran war

 
The board added that the method for assessing students and declaring results for those affected will be communicated later. “The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately,” it said.
 
The move comes amid ongoing tensions in parts of West Asia, which have disrupted regular activities, including school examinations, in several countries across the region.
 
Several papers for students in the Middle East had already been postponed earlier this month due to the deteriorating security situation in parts of the region. CBSE had initially deferred the examinations and said it would review the situation before announcing further steps.
 
With the latest circular, the board has now formally cancelled the remaining Class XII examinations for students in the seven countries.
 
The Middle East hosts one of the largest clusters of overseas schools affiliated with CBSE. Board examinations are typically conducted simultaneously in India and at international centres, making disruptions in overseas locations particularly complex to manage.
 
The Class XII board examination cycle for 2026 began earlier this year and will continue in India until early April.
 

More From This Section

CBSE

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams in Middle East countries amid ongoing war

AP Inter Board Physics exams 2026

AP Inter Board Physics exam 2026: 2nd year paper analysis, exam guidelines

UAE on ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2026

ICSE, ISC board exams 2026 cancelled in UAE due to security concerns

CBSE Class 12 exams 2026

CBSE Class 12 English paper analysis 2026: Answer Key, challenges & review

Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2027

Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2027: Check eligibility and exam pattern

Topics : CBSE CBSE class 12 Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance