CBSE Class 10 pass percentage rises marginally to 93.70% in 2026 results

entral Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class X results for the 2025–26 academic session, with the overall pass percentage at 93.70 per cent, marginally higher than 93.66 per cent last year. The C(CBSE) on Wednesday declared thefor the 2025–26 academic session, with the overall pass percentage at 93.70 per cent, marginally higher than 93.66 per cent last year.

Girls continued to outperform boys, though the gap narrowed slightly. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent in 2026, compared with 95 per cent last year, while boys stood at 92.69 per cent against 92.63 per cent in 2025. The pass percentage of transgender candidates dropped to 87.5 per cent from 95 per cent in 2025, according to a release by CBSE.

The results were announced nearly a month earlier than the usual mid-May timeline. The examinations were conducted between February 17 and March 10, 2026, covering students across India and 27 countries abroad.

The board has continued with the two-exam system introduced in line with the National Education Policy, allowing students a second attempt to improve scores. The next round is scheduled for May, with applications to be routed through schools.

Region-wise performance data showed Trivandrum and Vijayawada leading with pass percentages of 99.79 per cent each, followed by Chennai at 99.58 per cent and Bengaluru at 98.91 per cent.

Institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) continued to lead with a pass percentage of 99.57 per cent, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) at 99.42 per cent. Independent schools reported 93.77 per cent, while government and government-aided schools stood at 91.43 per cent and 91.01 per cent, respectively.

The release also noted that CBSE extended special consideration to students affected in West Asia, allowing flexibility and support measures in view of disruptions faced in the region, to ensure they were not disadvantaged in the examination process.

The reference comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia that have disrupted normal life in parts of the region, including temporary school closures, movement restrictions and broader uncertainty linked to the conflict. The situation has affected Indian students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools there, prompting the Board to extend special provisions to ensure their examinations and evaluation were not adversely impacted.

Students can access their results through official websites or through the DigiLocker and UMANG mobile applications, as well as through schools. Facilities for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, and re-evaluation will be made available after the conduct of the second board examination.