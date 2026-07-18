CBSE Class X pass rate rises to 96.78 after 2nd exam, 60% improve scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the results of the Class X second board examination, with the overall pass percentage rising to 96.78 per cent after combining the results of the main and second examinations, up from 93.70 per cent in the main board examination.

The second board examination, introduced from the 2026 academic session in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was conducted between May 15 and May 21. It provided eligible students who had appeared for the main board examination with an additional opportunity to improve their performance. For regular students, CBSE considers the better of the two performances while preparing the final result.

A total of 6,64,027 candidates registered for the second board examination, of whom 6,63,777 appeared.

According to CBSE, 5,13,955 candidates appeared under the improvement category, accounting for 77.43 per cent of the total candidates who appeared for the second examination. Of these, 3,08,095 candidates, or 59.95 per cent, improved their performance over the main board examination.

Another 1,49,822 candidates appeared under the compartment category. Of them, 78,503 passed, taking the compartment pass percentage to 52.40 per cent, compared with 48.68 per cent in 2025.

The overall Class X pass percentage increased by 3.08 percentage points after the second board examination was taken into account, rising to 96.78 per cent from 93.70 per cent recorded in the main examination.

The Class X main board examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11, while the second examination was held from May 15 to May 21 under the new two-examination system.

Students can access their results through the DigiLocker Results Portal. School-wise results will be shared with schools through their registered email addresses, while digital academic documents will also be made available through DigiLocker. Printed mark sheet-cum-passing certificates of regular students will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will receive digital academic documents through DigiLocker, while printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses or made available at examination centres for candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West regional offices.

CBSE said details of post-result services would be notified separately through an official circular.