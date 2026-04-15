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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 to be out soon: Where and how to check scores

CBSE Class 10th result 2026 is likely to be declared today, on April 15. The students can check and download their class 10th scorecard PDFs from the websites, at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can check updates and access their results on the official website, cbse.gov.in.
 
The Board will not announce the results through a press conference. Instead, it will release key details such as pass percentage, gender-wise data, and state-wise performance online.
 
This year, the Class 10 exams were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, in a single shift each day from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
 

Official statement on CBSE Class 10th Result 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 Result 2026 today, on April 15. However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time of the announcement. Excitement around the results grew after DigiLocker posted “Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon” on its official X handle.
 
Similarly, the UMANG app notified students through an Instagram post that CBSE Class 10 results will be available on its platform, indicating an imminent release. Students are advised to keep an eye on official updates and have their login credentials ready to check their results as soon as they are announced. 

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How to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026?

·        Visit the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
 
·        Press on the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF link
 
·        Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials
 
·        CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be displayed for download
 
·        Save the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy for later.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Check your result via SMS

·        On the phone message box, type CBSE10
 
·        Follow this with your roll number
 
·        Send this to 7738299899
 
·        You will get the result on the same registered number.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: How to check results on DigiLocker?

-Access the Digilocker website at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in
 
-Go to the "Digital Documents" tab
 
-Press on the link for the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet.
 
-Fill in your roll number and other details to access your digital marksheet.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 - Helpline contacts

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) allows students to access their results via a phone call. Local subscribers in Delhi can dial 24300699, while those in other parts of the country should dial 011-24300699. Follow the voice prompts to enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number to hear your subject-wise marks.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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