CBSE Class 12 result 2026 soon at results.cbse.nic.in; check latest updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the Class 12 board examination results for 2026 soon. This year, over 18 lakh students from the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams between February 17 and April 10, 2026.

While the board has not confirmed an official result date yet, several reports indicate that the results may be announced in the second week of May.

The board will not hold a press conference to announce the CBSE Class 12 results. The result information and post-result notifications will be accessible on the board's website shortly after the results are announced.

CBSE 12th result 2026: How to download results when out?

• Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

• On the home page, click the CBSE Class 12 board result 2026 link as required.

• Fill in your credentials to log in and submit.

• Check the result displayed on the screen.

• Download and keep a printout of the same for later use.

CBSE Class 12 result 2026: What is APAAR ID and how does it help students?

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, a unique 12-digit academic identity number known as the APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) was introduced.

The CBSE marksheets are more easily accessible to students who have registered for an APAAR ID because the marksheets are automatically pre-loaded into their DigiLocker accounts upon result announcement.

What’s after the CBSE Class 12 results 2026?

As part of its post-result activities, the CBSE has made it possible for students to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before submitting an application for verification or re-evaluation.

Under old approach, students applied for mark verification first, then for answer sheet photocopies, and finally for their results to be reevaluated.

Through its digital academic repository "Parinam Manjusha" at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, the CBSE will offer digital academic documents, including Mark-Sheet cum Certificates, Migration Certificates, and Skill Certificates (where applicable).