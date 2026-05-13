CBSE Class XII results: Overall pass percentage drops to 85.2% in 2026

The CBSE Class XII overall pass percentage fell to 85.20 per cent in 2026 from 88.39 per cent in 2025, marking a decline of 3.19 percentage points year-on-year. The drop comes after three consecutive years in which Class XII results had remained broadly stable in the 87–89 per cent range.

The decline was observed across both male and female students, although girls continued to outperform boys by a significant margin. The pass percentage for boys dropped to 82.13 per cent in 2026 from 85.70 per cent in the previous year. For girls, the pass percentage fell to 88.86 per cent from 91.64 per cent in 2025. Despite the fall, the gender gap in performance persisted, with girls maintaining a lead of more than six percentage points over boys.

CBSE also announced that supplementary examinations for Class XII students will be held on July 15, 2026. Students in the compartment category, as well as those seeking improvement in one subject, will be eligible to appear. The “compartment category” refers to students who have failed in one or two subjects in the CBSE board examinations but are still allowed to continue their studies without repeating the entire year.

In 2026, the share of students in the compartment category also increased to 9.26 per cent from 7.63 per cent in 2025.

For the first time in 2026, CBSE shifted the Class XII evaluation process to a fully digital system using On-Screen Marking (OSM), under which scanned answer sheets were assessed by examiners on computers instead of physical copies. The board has stated that the move is aimed at improving transparency, reducing manual errors, and speeding up evaluation. However, this change is specific to Class XII, while Class X evaluation continues in the traditional offline mode for now.

The highest pass percentage was recorded in Trivandrum at 95.62 per cent, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru at 93.84 per cent and 93.19 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, the lowest pass percentage was seen in Prayagraj at 72.43 per cent, followed by Patna (74.45 per cent) and Noida (79.02 per cent).

CBSE said it will separately notify re-evaluation facilities, which will only be available online. Students can access their results through the official CBSE website, DigiLocker, and UMANG platforms.