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Home / Education / News / CBSE LOC submission for Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 begins on Sept 24

CBSE LOC submission for Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 begins on Sept 24

CBSE has opened the List of Candidates (LOC) submission window for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 Board Exams at cbse.gov.in. Affiliated schools must submit data from Sept 24 to Oct 21, 2026

CBSE LOC submission for Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 begins on Sept 24

CBSE LOC submission for Class 10, 12 board exams 2027 begins on Sept 24

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 10:42 AM IST

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The deadlines for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2027 board exams have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). On the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, teachers, parents, students, and schools can view the official notice.
 
The announcement states that schools have from September 24, 2026, to October 21, 2026, to submit the LOC. The LOC is being submitted for the first board exam for Class 10 students, which is scheduled for February and March.

Steps to download the CBSE LOC Circular PDF

·        Open the official website at cbse.gov.in.
 
·        Look at the latest circulars on the homepage.
 
 
·        Search for the circular in the List of Candidates for 2026-27.

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·        Click on it. The PDF will be displayed.
 
·        Save the file for later use.

CBSE Board Exam 2027: Details required for LOC

Schools are required to register students in accordance with the established curriculum. Each student's signature and photo must be uploaded in the necessary format.
 
When completing the LOC, schools must provide accurate student information. Among them are:
 
·        Full name of the student
 
·        Date of birth
 
·        Gender
 
·        Category
 
·        Full names of parents or guardians with correct spellings. 

CBSE LOC 2026-27 Eligibility criteria

·        No eligible student's name must be left out of the LOC.
 
·        Students studying in authorised and affiliated schools.
 
·        Students are regular in attending classes and meeting the minimum attendance requirement under CBSE rules.
 
·        Students are not enrolled with any other school education board along with CBSE.
 
·        Students meet all the eligibility requirements for appearing in the Class 10 or 12 board exams.
 
·        For Class 12 students, schools should also confirm that the student passed Class 10 from a recognised school education board on or before the 2025 academic year.
 
·        The online form link for private candidates and students appearing for the second-chance compartment exam will be given individually.
 
·        Requests for subject changes, admission to Classes 10 and 12 (except in transfer cases), or concessions for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) will not be accepted by CBSE once the LOC is submitted. 

More about the CBSE LOC 2026-27

For every Class 10 student taking the first board exam, schools must submit the LOC. Following the completion of the first exam, the LOC for the second Class 10 board exam will be filed.
 
CBSE will not accept requests for subject changes, admission to Classes 10 and 12 (except in transfer cases), or concessions for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) once the LOC is submitted. 
 

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Topics : CBSE exam CBSE schools CBSE board exams CBSE class 12 board examinations board exams

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 10:41 AM IST