CBSE National Summit 2026: Focus on skills, careers and employability

On October 26 and 27, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hosted a 2-day national summit in New Delhi to discuss how schools can help students prepare for their future careers.

In cooperation with the Sahodaya School Complexes of Delhi/NCR, the 4th National Summit on "Facilitating School-to-Work Transition" is being held.

It brings together school leaders, teachers, industry experts and policymakers to discuss how to link classroom learning to required job skills.

CBSE Summit 2026 highlights

TK Anil Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, outlined four priorities for training students for evolving employment prospects during his speech. These priorities include design and creativity, technology and digital safety, talent recognition via the National Credit Framework, and career counselling that provides students with various professional options.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of strengthening the connections between school education, higher education, skill development, and employment.

The goal is to help students understand their possibilities, make informed professional decisions, and acquire skills that will remain valuable even if employment needs change.

CBSE Summit 2026: Methods and best practices

Discussions on teaching strategies, evaluation procedures, digital technologies, and skill development are all part of the 2-day program. Additionally, teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools are showcasing case studies and posters on initiatives they have implemented in their schools.

ALSO READ: CBSE LOC 2027 deadline today: Check late fee, dates and key guidelines The goal of these talks is to assist other schools in adopting beneficial practices and learning from their experiences. CBSE and education stakeholders are investigating strategies to increase the relevance of classroom instruction to students' future academic and professional choices through the summit.

Motive of CBSE National Summit 2026

The summit will hold deliberations on how schools may implement skill-based learning and assist students in exploring career alternatives outside of standard academic courses.

Teachers and business leaders will exchange ideas about new employment trends, career counselling, and how to get students ready for jobs, higher education, and vocational training.