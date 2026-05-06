Centre plans fresh push for PM SHRI rollout in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The Ministry of Education is making a fresh attempt to roll out the Centre’s flagship PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme in the three states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, according to officials.

The ministry will soon send letters to the chief secretaries of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu requesting them to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) so that PM SHRI schools can be implemented in the states, an official said. The move comes close on the heels of changes in political leadership in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala after the Assembly election results.

“We're hopeful and we're writing to the chief secretaries of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to sign the MoU. Kerala has already signed it but they had asked us to keep it on hold. We will be asking them to take it off hold,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

The rollout of the centrally sponsored scheme in the three opposition-ruled states has been slow, even as the Centre pushes for wider implementation of the flagship school education programme across the country.

The PM SHRI scheme was launched by the Centre in 2022 to develop more than 14,500 schools across India as model institutions aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The scheme aims to upgrade existing government schools with improved infrastructure, smart classrooms, modern laboratories, vocational education facilities and strengthened teacher training systems.

Under the scheme, schools are expected to emerge as “exemplar” institutions showcasing implementation of the NEP, with a focus on experiential learning, competency-based education and holistic development of students. The selected schools are also expected to serve as mentoring institutions for neighbouring schools.

Implementation of the scheme requires states and Union Territories to sign an MoU with the Ministry of Education committing to implementation of the NEP 2020 and related reforms. Several opposition-ruled states had earlier raised objections to linking the scheme with adoption of the NEP, arguing that education falls under the Concurrent List and states should retain flexibility in policy implementation.

Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the NEP, particularly the three-language formula proposed under the policy, while West Bengal has also not formally adopted the policy framework. The issue has led to delays in the rollout of PM SHRI schools in both states despite repeated communication from the Centre.

The Centre has maintained that PM SHRI is intended to strengthen government schools through targeted investments and improve learning outcomes by creating high-quality demonstration schools in every district.

The latest outreach by the ministry comes as the government seeks to accelerate implementation of key school education initiatives and expand the network of PM SHRI schools ahead of the next academic cycle.

The official also said the Centre is considering extending the scope of the NIPUN Bharat mission beyond Class III up to Class V. NIPUN Bharat, launched in 2021, aims to ensure foundational literacy and numeracy for children at the primary level.

In addition, the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the Centre’s integrated school education programme, is being extended for six months, the official said. The extension comes as the government works on the next phase of the scheme and broader education sector implementation plans.