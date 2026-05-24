Centre ropes in IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur to help CBSE fix portal glitches

The Centre has directed teams of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Madras and Kanpur to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in resolving technical issues affecting its post-result services portal, following complaints from students and parents over glitches in the re-evaluation process.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked the IIT teams to examine all technical failures reported since the announcement of this year’s post-examination services. The experts will assess portal stability, server performance, login authentication systems, payment gateways and overall IT infrastructure, while recommending corrective measures to ensure a smoother re-evaluation process.

“The decision has been taken following reports of technical challenges in the post-examination services portal of CBSE,” said the ministry in its statement.

The move comes after several days of complaints over portal crashes, login failures, inaccessible links and payment errors during applications for scanned copies of answer sheets and re-evaluation requests. Students had reported being unable to access the portal, while others alleged duplicate payments or unusually high fee deductions due to technical faults.

CBSE had extended deadlines for post-result services more than once after disruptions affected applications. The board first extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books from May 22 to May 23 after complaints over portal outages. It later extended the date again to May 24 as technical glitches, payment failures and access issues persisted.

A week ago, CBSE acknowledged that technical glitches had resulted in incorrect fee deductions for some students and announced refunds for excess amounts charged. The board also reduced fees for certain post-result services and issued revised schedules after repeated disruptions, aiming to ensure affected candidates did not lose access to re-evaluation processes.

Pradhan said student interests remain paramount and directed CBSE to prioritise corrective action to ensure a transparent, efficient and student-friendly system. The intervention by IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur is expected to focus on strengthening the board’s digital infrastructure and preventing further disruptions during the ongoing re-evaluation cycle.