Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: CGBSE 10th, 12th result to be out today

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: CGBSE 10th, 12th result to be out today

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially confirmed the date for the annual examination results. Board students can check their scorecards on April 29, 2026

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 Updates on official website at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: The results for classes 10 and 12 will be revealed today, April 29, according to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). At 2:30 pm, a press conference will be conducted to first reveal the results.
 
Candidates can view their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 on their official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in, once they are made public. Gajendra Yadav, the State Education Minister, will preside over the results press conference.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards?

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
 
Step 2: Press on the CGBSE Class 10, 12 result link given on the website
 
 
Step 3: Fill in your roll number and security captcha

Also Read

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result 2026

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2026 today at website, check details

TS SSC results 2026 date & time out

TS SSC results 2026 date & time out at bse.telangana.gov.in, check details

ICSE, ISC Result 2026

ICSE, ISC Result 2026: CISCE 10th, 12th Result releasing soon at website

BSEAP AP SSC 10th results 2026

AP SSC result 2026 date: BSEAP class 10th result ? Check details

MP Board second exam 2026 registration

MP Board second exam 2026 registration deadline extended; key details here

 
Step 4: Check and download the CGBSE 10th, 12th results for later use. 

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to check the result via SMS?

Step 1: Write a Text Message: CG10ROLLNUMBER or CG12ROLLNUMBER
 
Step 2: Send it to 56263
 
Step 3: CG Board 10th Result 2026 will be received via text message. 

What’s next after the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026?

Students should keep in mind that the marksheet will only be available online and will only be provisional when it is posted on April 29. There will be a printed version of the final marksheet. A few days after the results are announced on April 29, students will receive the original mark sheet from the relevant school.  Students who are unsatisfied with their grades can also request a reevaluation. Soon after the results are announced, the rechecking application procedure will start. Students in class 10 who are deemed "pass" can apply for admission to class 11, and those in class 12 who are deemed "pass" can apply for college undergraduate courses.
   

More From This Section

CBSE 12th Result 2026

CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates

Schools in India due to heatwave

Heatwave 2026: Schools shut, timings changed across India amid rising heat

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2026 out

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2026 out at rrbcdg.gov.in, check details

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE Class 12 results expected soon

Assam Board Class 12 result 2026

Assam HS Result 2026 Out: Steps to check ASSEB Class 12 Results

Topics : Chattisgarh board examinations board exams exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewTS SSC Result 2026 TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance