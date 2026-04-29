Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: The results for classes 10 and 12 will be revealed today, April 29, according to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). At 2:30 pm, a press conference will be conducted to first reveal the results.

Candidates can view their CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 on their official websites, results.cg.nic.in and cgbse.nic.in, once they are made public. Gajendra Yadav, the State Education Minister, will preside over the results press conference.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards?

Step 1: Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

Step 2: Press on the CGBSE Class 10, 12 result link given on the website

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and security captcha

ALSO READ: TS SSC results 2026 date & time out at bse.telangana.gov.in, check details Step 4: Check and download the CGBSE 10th, 12th results for later use.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to check the result via SMS?

Step 1: Write a Text Message: CG10ROLLNUMBER or CG12ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Class 12 results be out? Latest updates Step 3: CG Board 10th Result 2026 will be received via text message.

What’s next after the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026?

Students should keep in mind that the marksheet will only be available online and will only be provisional when it is posted on April 29. There will be a printed version of the final marksheet. A few days after the results are announced on April 29, students will receive the original mark sheet from the relevant school. Students who are unsatisfied with their grades can also request a reevaluation. Soon after the results are announced, the rechecking application procedure will start. Students in class 10 who are deemed "pass" can apply for admission to class 11, and those in class 12 who are deemed "pass" can apply for college undergraduate courses.