COMEDK result 2026 out at 4 pm today; direct steps to download rank card
The Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation will declare the results on the official website, comedk.org, today at 4 pm. The exam was conducted on May 9, 2026 for more than 150 colleges
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Consortium of Medical Engineering & Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK 2026 results today, May 29, at 4 pm. Students must use their credentials, application number, and password to access the candidate portal at comedk.org to view the results.
The exam was administered on May 9, 2026. Official reports state that about 150 colleges participated in the test. The objection window was open until May 18 at 2:00 PM, and the preliminary answer key was made available on May 16. The final answer key was released on May 23 at 2:00 PM.
How to check and download the COMEDK result 2026?
Visit the official website at comedk.org.
Click on the 'COMEDK Login' tab on the homepage.
Fill in the user ID and password in the required fields.
Also Read
Your COMEDK rank card 2026 will be showcased on the screen
Review all details and download the result.
Details mentioned on COMEDK Rank Card 2026
Applicant’s registration number
Date of birth
Contact details
Category
Candidate's photograph
Candidate's signature
COMEDK test admission ticket number
COMEDK rank
Subject-wise and aggregate percentile scores.
COMEDK UGET Result 2026: Marking scheme
In the 2026 paper, candidates will receive one mark for each correct response. According to the exam format, a wrong response will not result in a mark deduction.
The Consortium stated that the principle of least negative responses (number of incorrect answers) will be used in the case of a tie in the test score. It also stated that additional strategies might be used to break ties if necessary.
COMEDK UGET Result 2026: What after results?
The counseling procedure begins once the results are announced. Registration, choice-filling, choice-locking, seat allocation, and reporting to the designated college comprise the counseling process. Initially, document verification and registration are completed.
After that, there will be a mock allotment before students may fill up and lock their desired college. The final allocation is completed after the mock allotment. Candidates who have selected their preferred colleges should pay the fees to guarantee their spots during the final allocation.
More From This Section
Topics : exam results Karnataka Entrance Exams
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:23 PM IST