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CTET result 2026 expected soon: How to check Paper 1 and 2 scores online

The 21st edition CTET result 2026 will soon be announced by the CBSE on the official website at ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on Feb 7 and 8. Know about the CTET 2026 result and more

CTET result 2026

CTET result 2026 Date and Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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CTET result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CTET 2026 results for the February session soon on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was conducted on February 7 and 8 across the country.
 
Candidates must secure a minimum of 60 per cent marks to qualify the exam, although category-wise relaxation is applicable as per norms. Once released, the result link will be activated on the official portal, allowing candidates to check their Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores.
 
Applicants will be able to download their scorecards by logging in using their application number, roll number, date of birth, or password.
 

How to check the CTET 2026 result?

·        Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in
 
·        On the homepage, visit the candidate activity

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·        Press on the CTET Feb 2026 Result link
 
·        A login window will display on the screen
 
·        Fill in the roll number in the CTET login window
 
·        Click on the submit tab, and the result will be showcased on the screen.

Details mentioned on the CTET 2026 scorecard

Important candidate information as well as exam-related information will be included in the CTET results. After downloading the scorecard, they should carefully review it and confirm all the information.
 
The exam name, roll number, candidate's name, parents' names, category, paper information, section-wise marks, total marks earned, etc., are all listed along with the results. 

What after the CTET result 2026?

After qualifying CTET, candidates become eligible to apply for teaching positions across India. Paper 1 qualifies candidates to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8. Verify your qualifying status, name, and category (Paper 2 for Classes 6–8; Paper 1 for Classes 1–5).
 
The number of attempts is unlimited. To raise your score, you can participate in the next cycle, which is typically held twice a year. You can participate in different recruitment campaigns if you have a qualifying CTET.

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Topics : CBSE CTET exam results Entrance Exams

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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